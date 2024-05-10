Submit Release
Statement by the Tánaiste on United Nations Vote on Palestinian Membership

I welcome that the United Nations General Assembly has passed the Resolution on Palestine’s membership of the UN by an overwhelming majority, with 143 states voting in favour – more than 80% of UN members voting. I am proud that Ireland took a leadership role in co-sponsoring the Resolution, and voting in favour.

