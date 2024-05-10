CloudDefense.AI Enhances Industry Presence by Participating at BSidesSF and RSA Conference 2024
We believe in the power of community-driven cybersecurity. Events like BSidesSF 2024 and RSA Conference 2024 provide us with invaluable opportunities to connect, learn, and innovate together.”PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CloudDefense.AI, a leading provider of advanced cybersecurity solutions, showcased its commitment to innovation and industry leadership with its recent participation in two of the most prominent cybersecurity events of the year.
— Anshu Bansal, CEO of CloudDefense.AI
BSidesSF 2024, an esteemed Information/Security conference held on May 4-5, 2024, at City View at Metreon, San Francisco, California, witnessed the dynamic presence of CloudDefense.AI's CEO, Anshu Bansal, and COO, Abhi Arora. The event provided a fertile ground for networking, knowledge sharing, and collaboration among cybersecurity professionals. CloudDefense.AI actively engaged with attendees, exchanging insights, and forging meaningful connections, reinforcing its position as a trailblazer in the cybersecurity landscape.
Continuing its momentum, CloudDefense.AI further solidified its industry footprint by participating in the RSA Conference 2024, held from May 6-9, 2024, at the iconic Moscone Center, in San Francisco, California. CEO Anshu Bansal graced the event, contributing to the vibrant discourse on cybersecurity trends, challenges, and innovations. The RSA Conference provided an unparalleled platform for CloudDefense.AI to showcase its cutting-edge solutions, engage with industry thought leaders, and explore emerging technologies shaping the future of cybersecurity.
Both events were marked by insightful discussions, interactive sessions, and invaluable networking opportunities for CloudDefense.AI. The team had the privilege of sharing their vision for the future of cybersecurity and learning from the diverse perspectives of fellow participants.
CloudDefense.AI remains dedicated to advancing the cybersecurity frontier, leveraging its expertise, and encouraging collaboration to address evolving threats and safeguard digital ecosystems.
About CloudDefense.AI:
CloudDefense.AI, headquartered in Palo Alto, is a complete Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) that secures the entire cloud infrastructure and applications. Considering the evolving threat landscape, they blend expertise and technology seamlessly, positioning themselves as the go-to solution for remediating security risks from code to cloud.
Experience the ultimate protection with their comprehensive suite that covers every facet of your cloud security needs, from code to cloud to cloud reconnaissance. Their catered-for cloud offering includes SAST, DAST, SCA, IaC Analysis, Advanced API Security, Container Security, CSPM, CWPP, and CIEM to the exclusive Hacker’s View™ technology – CloudDefense.AI ensures airtight security at every level.
Going above and beyond, their innovative solution actively tackles zero-day threats and effectively reduces vulnerability noise by strategically applying various modern techniques. This unique approach delivers up to five times more value than other security tools, establishing them as comprehensive and proactive digital defense pioneers.
If you want to learn more about CloudDefense.AI and explore one of the best CNAPPs in the industry, please book a free demo with us or connect with us here connectwithus@clouddefense.ai .
