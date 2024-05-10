Grothman Announces Classified Hearing on CCP’s Efforts to Infiltrate U.S. Military Bases

WASHINGTON—Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs Chairman Glenn Grothman (R-Wis.) will hold a classified hearing titled “Intruder Alert: Assessing the CCP’s Ongoing Infiltration of U.S. Military Installations.” The subcommittee hearing will explore the Biden Administration’s policy failures that have enabled the CCP and other malicious actors to infiltrate U.S. military installations. This is a classified hearing that is closed to the public and will be held inside the Secure Compartmentalized Information Facility (SCIF) within the U.S. Capitol.

“There has been a multitude of concerning media reports on Chinese spies and other hostile foreign actors accessing and infiltrating U.S. military installations. The Biden Administration’s lax immigration policies have facilitated the entry of individuals engaged in espionage activities and it is unacceptable and endangers American citizens. I look forward to gaining critical answers to how the Department of Defense and the U.S. Intelligence community are responding to these threats and what strategies have been instituted to ensure incursions of U.S. military bases are prevented moving forward,” said Subcommittee Chairman Grothman.

WHAT: Hearing titled “Intruder Alert: Assessing the CCP’s Ongoing Infiltration of U.S. Military Installations”

DATE: Thursday, May 16, 2024

TIME: 9:00 a.m. ET

LOCATION: HVC 301

WITNESSES: