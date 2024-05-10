Submit Release
News Search

There were 954 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,105 in the last 365 days.

Grothman Announces Classified Hearing on CCP’s Efforts to Infiltrate U.S. Military Bases

WASHINGTON—Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs Chairman Glenn Grothman (R-Wis.) will hold a classified hearing titled “Intruder Alert: Assessing the CCP’s Ongoing Infiltration of U.S. Military Installations.” The subcommittee hearing will explore the Biden Administration’s policy failures that have enabled the CCP and other malicious actors to infiltrate U.S. military installations. This is a classified hearing that is closed to the public and will be held inside the Secure Compartmentalized Information Facility (SCIF) within the U.S. Capitol.

“There has been a multitude of concerning media reports on Chinese spies and other hostile foreign actors accessing and infiltrating U.S. military installations. The Biden Administration’s lax immigration policies have facilitated the entry of individuals engaged in espionage activities and it is unacceptable and endangers American citizens. I look forward to gaining critical answers to how the Department of Defense and the U.S. Intelligence community are responding to these threats and what strategies have been instituted to ensure incursions of U.S. military bases are prevented moving forward,” said Subcommittee Chairman Grothman.

WHAT: Hearing titled “Intruder Alert: Assessing the CCP’s Ongoing Infiltration of U.S. Military Installations”

DATE: Thursday, May 16, 2024

TIME: 9:00 a.m. ET

LOCATION: HVC 301

WITNESSES:

  • John Dixson, Director for Defense Intelligence, Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security, U.S. Department of Defense
  • Jill Murphy, Deputy Assistant Director, China Branch, Counterintelligence Division, Federal Bureau of Investigation

You just read:

Grothman Announces Classified Hearing on CCP’s Efforts to Infiltrate U.S. Military Bases

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more