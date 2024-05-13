Jon Wass Joins Vanguard Title Company as Commercial Account Executive
Vanguard Title Company, a leader in the industry, is delighted to welcome Jon Wass to its team as a Commercial Account Executive.
Jon will serve as a Commercial Account Executive.

This title industry veteran triumphantly returns after a 5-year hiatus as a leader in the medical device industry. Wass demonstrates strategic business acumen and operational excellence as he interacts with his clients and teams.
— Christina Kass, President of Vanguard Title Company
This title industry veteran triumphantly returns after a 5-year hiatus as a leader in the medical device industry. Wass demonstrates strategic business acumen and operational excellence as he interacts with his clients and teams.
“We’re thrilled to bring the ‘band’ back together! Jon’s expertise and fresh perspective will be instrumental as we continue to expand our Commercial business. His track record of leadership and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our vision,” states Christina Kass, President of Vanguard Title Company.
Wass’ business acumen and strategic thinking are backed by his MBA from Wayne State University and his BA from Michigan State University.
Vanguard Title Company looks forward to Wass’s contributions as it continues to grow its commercial settlement and title Insurance offerings and leads the industry with excellence and innovation.
About Vanguard Title Company
Vanguard Title Company is a trusted Michigan-based title company dedicated to providing unparalleled real estate settlement services. We are committed to accuracy, efficiency, and customer satisfaction and specialize in facilitating seamless and secure property transactions for our clients in Michigan and Florida.
