Affordable Connectivity Program

Menstrual products are necessary for half of our population and essential to all menstruating individuals' personal and mental health. Period poverty, or not being able to afford menstrual products, is a common concern for low-income menstruating individuals in high-income countries.

The federal government does not allow food stamps or WIC funds to be used for menstrual products. Approximately 1 out of 10 menstruators in Massachusetts live in poverty and struggle to pay for menstrual products.

A 2019 study by the Massachusetts Chapter of the National Organization for Women (Mass NOW) found over half of school nurses reported students missed class to obtain menstrual products and a quarter of shelters did not distribute menstrual products.

The I AM bill, (H.534/S.2491): An Act to Increase Access to Disposable Menstrual Products in Prisons, Homeless Shelters and Public Schools, will provide free menstrual products to all menstruating people in Massachusetts prisons, homeless shelters, and public schools, including elementary schools.

The Council supports the I AM bill, (H.534/S.2491) and urges the Boston legislative delegation to advocate for the passage of the I AM bill.