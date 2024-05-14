Quorum Cyber's Far East Threat Analysis Webinar Unveils New Cyber Risks
U.S.-China Tensions and Global Security Impacts HeatupTAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quorum Cyber, a leading cybersecurity firm with operations in the UK and the U.S., today announced its Global Cyber Threat Series: Far East webinar on May 22nd, from 11 AM to 11:50 AM EDT. The live event will focus on the increasing cyber tensions between the U.S. and China while providing a comprehensive, strategic analysis of evolving cyber threats in light of the geopolitics in the Far East. Attendees may register for the online event at https://bit.ly/3WuOjW9.
Can’t attend the webinar? Download Quorum Cyber’s complete Threat Intelligence Outlook 2024 at https://bit.ly/42n8civ.
As the geopolitical rivalry between China and the U.S. intensifies, strategic maneuvers are emerging that promise to reshape the Western world for generations to come. The fracturing geopolitical landscape increasingly positions cyberspace as a pivotal battleground for nation-states to pursue their strategic objectives. This cyber front is likely to have significant repercussions for businesses across various industries worldwide, particularly in North America, as they navigate the complexities of this new arena of international conflict.
Quorum Cyber’s experts, Jack Alexander, Senior Threat Intelligence Consultant, and Craig Watt, Threat Intelligence Consultant, will share their in-depth analysis of the trends observed. Specific points include:
-An analysis of Chinese state-aligned destructive cyberattacks against the U.S. and its allies.
-An exploration of Beijing-aligned intellectual property (IP) theft and espionage operations related to the ‘Made in China 2025’ and 'Belt and Road Initiative' projects.
-The cyber implications of China’s aggressive expansion into the Middle East.
-An examination of financially motivated cyber operations launched by North Korean state-aligned cyber forces.
-An analysis of the increasing threat posed by Vietnam-based cyber actors.
-A forecast on how the high-profile elections slated for 2024 will likely coincide with a surge in Chinese and North Korean cyberattacks.
This webinar is essential for cybersecurity professionals, policymakers, and anyone interested in understanding the fluid dynamics of cyberthreats in the Far East.
