The 2024 Primary Election will be the Focus on “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery”, Friday at 2 p.m. on Radio América

MARYLAND, September 5 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, May 9, 2024

Summer camps and programs offered by Montgomery Recreation will also be discussed

The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Dr. Gilberto Zelaya, community engagement and public information officer at the Montgomery County Board of Elections; Carmen Berrios, division chief at Montgomery Recreation; and Jhoselyn Rodríguez, founder and CEO of Coaching Salud Holistica. The show will air on Friday, May 10 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM) and is streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

The upcoming radio program will provide essential information about the 2024 primary election on May 14. The polling places will remain open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and all eligible residents of Maryland can register to vote at a polling place during early voting or on Election Day for both the primary and general election. Additionally, if you are already a registered voter in Maryland, you can update your residential or mailing address during early voting for both the primary and general election. To find your voting place or get voter information, please click here.

Summer is almost here, and Montgomery County Recreation has a wide variety of programs for toddlers, youth, teens, adults and seniors. Starting Monday, May 13, most of the programs and activities will open for registration. These programs and activities are designed to promote an active and healthy lifestyle. You can choose from aquatics, fitness, sports, arts, therapeutic recreation, 55+ programming and more. While online registration is preferred, you can also register by mail, drop-off or in person. On May 13, in-person registration will be available at the County’s aquatic centers and at the administrative offices in Wheaton. In-person registration will also be available at all other recreation facilities during regular business hours.

The radio show will conclude with a segment on the programs and services offered by Coaching Salud Holistica. This organization was founded to provide wellness support to underserved and underrepresented communities. Coaching Salud Holistica offers services in both English and Spanish and can be accessed in-person or virtually. The organization's primary objective is to raise community awareness of holistic practices related to pregnancy, nutrition, physical wellness, mental health wellness and more.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.

# # #