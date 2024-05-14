Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,601 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,731 in the last 365 days.

Healthy Growth in the Home Cleaning Market for 2024

Healthy Growth in the Home Cleaning Market for 2024

UNITED KINGDOM, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The UK's home cleaning market is experiencing robust growth, particularly fuelled by an increasing trend among under-35s to utilize cleaning services. Currently, 40% of this demographic, who own their homes, are engaging in cleaning services, significantly higher than the 15% usage rate among other age groups. This rise is attributed to the ongoing shift to remote work and a heightened focus on hygiene post-Covid, which have both contributed to increased demand for home cleaning.

Historically, the usage of home cleaning services has been climbing, driven by an ageing population and a noticeable increase in under-35 homeowners employing cleaners. Over the past decade, there has been a pronounced shift in spending habits within this age group, reflecting a preference to invest in services that enhance lifestyle quality and provide more leisure time.

The landscape of home cleaning demand has been reshaped further by the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to more people working from home either partially or full-time. This change has meant homes are frequented more throughout the day and thus require more upkeep. Additionally, the pandemic brought about a surge in cleanliness and hygiene awareness, further bolstering the home cleaning market.

Despite various economic challenges, including the cost-of-living crisis in 2023, the sector has shown remarkable resilience. Andrew Watton, Managing Director of Diamond Home Support, noted that household cleaning remains a priority unaffected by economic downturns, stating, "Dust still settles in a recession." Indeed, spending on home cleaning services has surged by nearly 50% over the last six years, outpacing many other sectors.

Andrew Watton adds, "What we have observed over the last decade is a consistent elevation in the priority that households place on cleaning services. Where once considered a luxury, professional home cleaning is now deemed essential by an increasing number of homeowners."

Organisation: Diamond Home Support Ltd

Diamond Home Support provides domestic cleaning services across much of the UK. It is rated as Excellent on Trustpilot.

Address: Diamond Home Support, Suite 118, St George’s Business Park, Castle Road, Sittingbourne ME10 3TB

Andrew Watton
Diamond Home Support
press@diamondhomesupport.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Healthy Growth in the Home Cleaning Market for 2024

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more