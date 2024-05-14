Healthy Growth in the Home Cleaning Market for 2024

UNITED KINGDOM, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The UK's home cleaning market is experiencing robust growth, particularly fuelled by an increasing trend among under-35s to utilize cleaning services. Currently, 40% of this demographic, who own their homes, are engaging in cleaning services, significantly higher than the 15% usage rate among other age groups. This rise is attributed to the ongoing shift to remote work and a heightened focus on hygiene post-Covid, which have both contributed to increased demand for home cleaning.

Historically, the usage of home cleaning services has been climbing, driven by an ageing population and a noticeable increase in under-35 homeowners employing cleaners. Over the past decade, there has been a pronounced shift in spending habits within this age group, reflecting a preference to invest in services that enhance lifestyle quality and provide more leisure time.

The landscape of home cleaning demand has been reshaped further by the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to more people working from home either partially or full-time. This change has meant homes are frequented more throughout the day and thus require more upkeep. Additionally, the pandemic brought about a surge in cleanliness and hygiene awareness, further bolstering the home cleaning market.

Despite various economic challenges, including the cost-of-living crisis in 2023, the sector has shown remarkable resilience. Andrew Watton, Managing Director of Diamond Home Support, noted that household cleaning remains a priority unaffected by economic downturns, stating, "Dust still settles in a recession." Indeed, spending on home cleaning services has surged by nearly 50% over the last six years, outpacing many other sectors.

Andrew Watton adds, "What we have observed over the last decade is a consistent elevation in the priority that households place on cleaning services. Where once considered a luxury, professional home cleaning is now deemed essential by an increasing number of homeowners."

