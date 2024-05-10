New affordable homes coming for Williams Lake seniors

CANADA, May 10 - Seniors will soon have access to 36 affordable homes in Williams Lake as construction begins on Glen Arbor Phase II.

“Seniors in Williams Lake want the option to live independently, but for those with low or moderate incomes, global inflation and a housing shortage can make it challenging to find an affordable place to live,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing. “Glen Arbor Phase II is part of our Homes for People action plan to increase affordable housing throughout the province.”

Located at 564 Oliver St., Glen Arbor Phase II is a five-storey building offering 36 one-bedroom units for independent seniors with low to moderate incomes. Eight of the ground-floor units are wheelchair accessible. This project will allow Williams Lake seniors to age in place and stay connected to their community, to families and services.

“We are proud to support this project that will allow seniors to continue living in their communities, close to their families and loved ones,” said Sean Fraser, federal Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities. “After a lifetime of contributions to their country, they deserve nothing less.”

Glen Arbor Phase II is connected to the Glen Arbor Seniors Residence (Phase I) via hallways on the first, second and third floors. Both phases are owned and operated by the Cariboo Park Housing Society, which expects to begin welcoming tenants in spring 2026.

“Affordable, accessible seniors’ housing is a priority, and I’m pleased to see this project underway,” said Surinderpal Rathor, mayor of Williams Lake. “Our thanks to the Cariboo Park Home Society for their dedication and to the Province, through BC Housing, and the federal government, through Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation, for their investment in our community.”

The development is in the downtown area and near amenities and services, such as grocery stores, city hall, a health facility, a seniors’ activity centre, a post office and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police detachment are all within walking distance.

“We are very pleased this project is now underway,” said Walt Cobb, president, Cariboo Park Housing Society. “A strategic priority of the board for over eight years, intensive project planning began three years ago when we received provisional approval. We are also pleased that local contractor Lauren Brothers was the successful bidder.”

This project is part of a $19-billion housing investment by the B.C. government. Since 2017, the Province has nearly 78,000 homes that have been delivered or are underway, including 75 homes through BC Housing in Williams Lake.

Quick Facts:

Funding provided for this project:

The Province, through BC Housing, is providing a grant of approximately $4 million through the Building BC: Community Housing Fund.

The federal government, through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, contributed $1.4 million.

The Cariboo Park Housing Society contributed $220,000 in land equity for the project.

In April 2024, the Province announced improvements to the Shelter Aid for Elderly Renters (SAFER) program that will allow an estimated 4,800 more seniors to qualify.

Residents may apply to the SAFER program, which provides seniors a one-time rental benefit of $430.

