Young adults at risk of homelessness move into 30 affordable homes in Surrey

CANADA, May 10 - Grace Lore, Minister for Children and Family Development –

“We know that without adequate supports, vulnerable young adults, especially those from care, are much more likely to experience homelessness and other negative outcomes. The housing and services offered through 1.1.2. will provide much-needed support for young people to help them as they transition into adulthood and build independence.”

Rachna Singh, MLA, Surrey-Green Timbers –

“These homes will help put vulnerable young people in Surrey on a path toward independent, healthy living throughout their adult lives. We know young people have distinct needs and I’m proud to be part of a government that incorporates them into housing solutions throughout the province.”

Bruce Ralston, MLA, Surrey-Whalley –

“With the opening of 1.1.2., young adults in Surrey will have access to safe, affordable housing and support services that will set them up for success in the years to come. These kinds of projects not only benefit the residents, but also improve the health and well-being of the community at large and that’s a win for Surrey.”

Brenda Locke, mayor of Surrey –

“Every young person deserves a safe place to call home. With the largest youth population in B.C. and the largest school district in the province by far, this project fills a crucial need in Surrey. This purpose-built facility will provide homes for 30 young residents, who will receive the support they need to transition into a healthy adulthood. When we care for our youth, we empower them to reach their full potential.”

Steve Atkinson, CEO, Pacific Community Resources Society (PCRS) –

“Safe, affordable homes, like 1.1.2., empower young people to focus on their education, health and employment, and provide a pathway to ending the cycle of homelessness. Thanks to our partners, including the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, the City of Surrey and BC Housing, PCRS is thrilled to be able to open 1.1.2. and provide homes to the youth of Surrey.”