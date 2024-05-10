IU Board of Trustees to meet in executive session May 14

EDITOR’S NOTE: This release has been updated to add clarifying language about the law.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Indiana University Board of Trustees will meet in executive session at 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 14.

Executive sessions are not open to the public.

The meeting will be done via electronic means and in accordance with Open Door Law Sec. 5-14-1.5-6.1(b)(2)(B), initiation of litigation or litigation that is either pending or has been threatened specifically in writing. Executive sessions are open only to the board and invited participants.

The IU Board of Trustees is Indiana University’s governing board, its legal owner and final authority. The board holds the university’s financial, physical and human assets and operations in trust for future generations. Its membership, terms of office, responsibilities, powers and electoral procedures are governed by the Indiana Code.