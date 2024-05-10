Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,043 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,201 in the last 365 days.

Resources for 2024 National Asian & Pacific Islander HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

Content From: HIV.govPublished: May 10, 20242 min read

Topics

Summary:

Resources to observe National Asian & Pacific Islander HIV/AIDS Awareness Day on May 19 and highlight the impact of HIV in Asian and Pacific Islander (API) communities.

Logo for National Asian & Pacific Islander HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, featuring imagery of the red HIV ribbon, flower, and leaf.

Sunday, May 19 marks National Asian & Pacific Islander HIV/AIDS Awareness Day (NAPIHAAD). NAPIHAAD is a day to raise awareness and promote action against HIV and AIDS within Asian and Pacific Islander (API) communities. It also emphasizes the importance of education, quality care, and addressing stigma and related health conditions.

According to the CDC, in 2021, Asian people over the age of 13 represented 2% of all new HIV diagnoses in the United States. America’s HIV Epidemic Analysis Dashboard (AHEAD) shows national HIV data for the broader API community across six EHE indicators, HIV diagnosis, linkage to HIV medical care, incidence, knowledge of status, PrEP coverage, and viral suppression.

NAPIHAAD is an important reminder of the ongoing efforts to promote HIV prevention, testing, and treatment among Asian, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander people and an opportunity to share important resources that can help combat the HIV epidemic. Please use the resources below to support the ongoing efforts to reduce HIV and AIDS in this community.

Resources

Read and share last year’s blog post about why National Asian & Pacific Islander HIV/AIDS Awareness Day still matters.

The CDC’s Let’s Stop HIV Together (Together) campaign offers resources about testing and treatment for Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and other Pacific Islanders. The campaign also provides messaging to use for NAPIHAAD to help spark conversations about HIV and to reduce HIV stigma in Asian and Pacific Islander communities.

You can also find more information about standing up to stigma on HIV.gov. Our HIV Testing Sites & Care Services Locator identifies nearby clinics and provides links to STI testing, PrEP, and HIV self-testing.

Connect With Us

Join the conversation on social media with the hashtag #APIMay19 and follow @HIV.gov. Visit the National Asian & Pacific Islander HIV/AIDS Awareness Day page and use HIV.gov’s basics information to share HIV facts, raise awareness, and find details about HIV testing, stigma, and its effects.

For additional HIV.gov resources and updates for other HIV observances, sign up for our email listserv.

You just read:

Resources for 2024 National Asian & Pacific Islander HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more