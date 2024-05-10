NeuroOne® to Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update on May 14

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: NMTC) ("NeuroOne" or the "Company"), a medical technology company focused on improving surgical care options and outcomes for patients suffering from neurological disorders, will host a conference call and webcast on May 14, 2024 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to discuss financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2024 ended March 31, 2024, and provide a corporate update.



Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Tuesday, May 14, 2024 – 4:30 PM Eastern Time

Participant Dial-In :

Toll Free: 888-506-0062

International: 973-528-0011

Access Code: 489972

Live Webcast :

Join here.

Phone Replay :

Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay Passcode: 50624

Available through May 28, 2024

Webcast Replay:

Available for 12 months

