Tony L Unleashes Funk-Fueled Groove with New Single "Hail To The Funk"
Royalty never sounded so good!
Life is a struggle and the only to see things is to look forward and let nothing hold you down.”PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tony L, the funk ambassador from Trenton, New Jersey, now based in Philadelphia, has released his latest single, "Hail To The Funk," which is now available on all major streaming platforms.
— Tony L.
With "Hail To The Funk," Tony L kicks off a series of upcoming singles that promise to bring funk's infectious rhythms and soulful vibes to audiences worldwide. Drawing from a lifetime of experiences, Tony L. infuses his music with pain, joy, determination, and hard work, creating a sound that resonates deeply with listeners.
Tony L's journey into the world of funk began with his first bass, which was gifted to him by the legendary Raymond Earl of Instant Funk fame. Inspired by Instant Funk's iconic sounds, Tony L formed his own band, The Funkateers, where he and his fellow musicians penned the electrifying track "Bring Your Body To The Party."
With "Hail To The Funk," Tony L. continues carrying the torch of funk music, paying homage to its rich legacy while infusing it with his unique style and energy. From the streets of Trenton to the vibrant music scene of Philadelphia, Tony L's music is a testament to the enduring power of funk to uplift, inspire, and move audiences of all backgrounds.
Join Tony L. on his funk-fueled journey by streaming "Hail To The Funk" on your favorite platform today.
About Tony L:
Tony L. is a recording artist and funk ambassador known for his electrifying performances and soulful grooves. Hailing from Trenton, New Jersey, and now based in Philadelphia, Tony L. draws inspiration from his life experiences to create music that resonates with audiences worldwide. With a career spanning decades, Tony L. continues to push the boundaries of funk music, keeping the genre alive for new generations to enjoy.
