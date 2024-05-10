Alaris Announces the Trustee Election Results from its Unitholder Meeting

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES.

CALGARY, Alberta, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust ("Alaris" or the "Trust") (TSX:AD.UN) is pleased to announce the results of voting on the election of trustees at its annual general meeting of unitholders held on May 10, 2024. Each nominee trustee recommended by management and listed in the Trust's information circular and proxy statement dated March 19, 2024, was elected as a trustee for a term ending at the next annual meeting of unitholders. The results of the voting for each individual trustee are set forth below:

Trustee For Withhold Peter Grosskopf 9,277,549 (94.17%) 574,479 (5.83%) E. Mitchell Shier 9,025,642 (91.61%) 826,386 (8.39%) Stephen King 9,749,087 (98.96%) 102,941 (1.04%) Robert Bertram 9,275,102 (94.14%) 576,926 (5.86%) Sophia Langlois 9,284,899 (94.24%) 567,129 (5.76%) Kim Lynch Proctor 9,254,806 (93.94%) 597,222 (6.06%)



Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting will be filed on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ) under Alaris' profile later today.

The Trust, through its subsidiaries, indirectly provides alternative financing to private companies ("Partners") in exchange for distributions with the principal objective of generating stable and predictable cash flows for payment of distributions to unitholders of the Trust. Distributions from the Partners are adjusted each year based on the percentage change of a "top line" financial performance measure such as gross margin and same-store sales and rank in priority to the owners' common equity position.