The Well-Being for Educators Summer Institute Offered by St. Joseph College

Members of the Maine Department of Education Office of School and Student Supports serve on St. Joseph College’s advisory board for the Well-Being for Educators Summer Institute and will be present at the Summit to offer information and professional learning.

The Wellbeing for Educators Summer Institute is designed to engage educators and school administrators in active learning about wellbeing and healthy living, including self-care and professional growth constructed around the multiple dimensions of well-being. The Institute will be held at the lakeside campus of St. Joseph College on Sebago Lake in Standish, Maine. Participants are invited to enjoy the many opportunities to engage with the outdoors on our lakefront and beach as well as walk our woodland trails on campus throughout the week’s scheduled activities!

The content of the workshops are relevant and customized for educators and administrators of all levels, from early elementary through college. If you are looking for ways to explore personal wellbeing and cultivate lessons and curriculum materials guided by trauma-informed research and healing-centered engagement, explore these themes during this Summer Institute. Or if you are a school leader looking for ways to support your school staff in promoting a culture of wellbeing, this week-long institute will actively explore what that can look like in one’s personal and professional life.

The scheduled program allows time for self-care, outdoor activities, and self-selected activities for physical movement, along with a series of focused 15-minute, 75-minute, and intensive 2-hour workshop presentations. Each day has a focused theme therefore participants can enjoy the full five-day experience or choose specific days.

Monday, July 15 – Personal Wellbeing and Self-Care Indoors and Outside (focused theme)

Tuesday, July 16 – Planning for Wellbeing: Curriculum and Leadership (focused theme)

Wednesday, July 17 – Wellbeing in the Classroom and School Culture (focused theme)

Thursday, July 18 – Pondering the Wellbeing of the Education Profession and Developing a Plan for Wellness (focused theme)

Friday, July 19 – Emerging Technologies and Imaginative Learning: Social Emotional Wellbeing as Learners and Educators (focused theme)

Visit the St. Joseph College website for the Wellbeing for Educators Summer Institute for all the details and the register link.