Manthey Kit for 718 Cayman GT4 RS now Available in US

Atlanta, May 10, 2024

Owners of the 718 Cayman GT4 RS in the U.S. can now order an optional kit developed by Manthey through authorized Porsche Centers, which will also handle the installation. The kit is intended to offer an even greater level of performance and driver confidence on track. Additionally, both U.S. Porsche Experience Centers will offer the opportunity to drive an equipped example of the upgraded model through a drive program open to the public.

Atlanta. The Nürburgring Nordschleife experts from Manthey continue to deliver impressive racetrack results in road cars through kits that instill an even greater level of confidence in the driver. The latest kit to be offered in the U.S. augments the already impressive abilities of the 718 Cayman GT4 RS. Driving an example equipped with the kit in 2023, Jörg Bergmeister achieved a Nordschleife lap time of 7:03.121 minutes, cutting more than six seconds from the time set in the standard car the year before.

Powered by a 493-hp 4.0-liter, naturally aspirated flat-six engine, the 718 Cayman GT4 RS offers an exceptionally rewarding driving experience with impressive racetrack credentials. For customers whose first interest is in clocking quicker laps, the kit offers enhancements to support those goals while heightening the level of confidence the driver has in the car.

These include comprehensive revisions to aerodynamic parts for a near-doubling of downforce at 124 mph, front spring rates increased by 20 percent, and carbon fiber reinforcements to the engine cover to compensate for added forces from the larger rear wing, which is positioned on the rear hatch above the engine. An additional position for the wing – now a total of four versus three on the standard model – also increase the range of setups possible for the driver. At approximately 124 mph, when the rear wing is set to the Performance position intended for track use, total downforce increases from 196 lbs. on the standard 718 Cayman GT4 RS to 372 lbs.

Together with Manthey, Porsche has developed a special coilover suspension with an inverted set-up for the 718 Cayman GT4 RS that can be adapted for the track. The spring struts can be adjusted to four different positions, and the rebound and compression stages can also be adjusted without the need for tools. The spring rates on the front suspension have been increased by 20 percent. The chassis is available in two versions – for cars with and without the optional front axle lift system. Steel brake lines are also a standard component of the kit. This improves brake pedal feel and optimizes braking power delivery. Towing loops can also be ordered, designed especially for use at the track.

The kit is available to order through authorized Porsche Centers in the U.S. starting in Summer 2024 for an MSRP of $53,946 excluding the cost of installation. For an additional $5,890 customers can add a supplementary package that replaces the front fender louvers and augments the rear ducktail spoiler with a larger gurney flap; both made of visible carbon fiber. The latter increases rear axle downforce by up to four percent when the rear wing is tilted in the most aggressive position.

Both Porsche Experience Centers in Atlanta and Los Angeles will offer driving programs featuring the 718 Cayman GT4 RS equipped with Manthey Kit. More details including booking availability can be found at PorscheDriving.com.

