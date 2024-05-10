Vermont Drug Task Force / Four-month investigation leads to multiple arrests and charges





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

STATION: HQ, Vermont Drug Task Force

DATE/TIME: May 9, 2024

LOCATION: 78 Valley Street, Springfield, VT

ACCUSED: Matthew Runnells

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, Vermont

VIOLATION: Sale of Cocaine x4, Sale of Fentanyl x4, Arrest on Warrant x2

ACCUSED: Corey Betit

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, Vermont

VIOLATION: Sale of Cocaine, Sale of Fentanyl, Arrest on a warrant x2

ACCUSED: Zahira A. Dullary

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartford, Connecticut

VIOLATION: Fentanyl Trafficking, Possession of Cocaine

ACCUSED: Jaylenn Baez

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartford, Connecticut

VIOLATION: Fentanyl Trafficking, Cocaine Possession, Person Prohibited from Possessing a Firearm

ACCUSED: Cody Greenslit

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, Vermont

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant

ACCUSED: Amber White

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, Vermont

VIOLATION: Fugitive from Justice

ACCUSED: Elise Nuccio

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westminster, Vermont

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 9, 2024, the Vermont State Police executed a search warrant at 78 Valley Street in Springfield, VT. This operation involved members of the Vermont Drug Task Force, Vermont State Police Tactical Services Unit, Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Vermont State Police Field Force Division, Vermont State Police Crisis Negotiation Unit, Vermont State Police Bomb Squad, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Department of Homeland Security, and the Springfield Police Department.

The execution of the search warrant stemmed from a four-month drug investigation conducted by detectives with the Vermont Drug Task Force into the distribution of fentanyl and cocaine from 78 Valley Street. During the execution of the search warrant the Vermont State Police encountered multiple individuals including but not limited to Matthew Runnells, Cody Greenslit, Cory Betit, Amber White, Elise Nuccio, Kahira Dullary, and Jaylenn Baez.

The Vermont Drug Task Force investigation involved the use of confidential informants who purchased fentanyl and cocaine from Runnells on four separate occasions and Betit on one occasion. At the time of their arrests for sale of cocaine and fentanyl, both Runnells and Betit had active arrest warrants for offenses unrelated to this investigation. Runnells had two active arrest warrants, one issued by Vermont Department of Corrections for a Supervised Release Violation and a second out of Windsor County for failing to appear on December 5, 2023, to answer the charges of Simple Assault and Petit Larceny. Bail on the Windsor County warrant was set at $200.00.

Betit also had two active arrest warrants, one out of Windsor County and one out of Windham County. The Windham County warrant was issued after Betit failed to appear on November 27, 2023, to answer the charges of False Information to a Police Officer and the Windsor County warrant was issued after Betit failed to appear on January 9, 2024, to answer the charges of Grand Larceny and Vehicle Operation without the owner’s consent. Bail on Betit’s Windham County warrant was set at $200.00, and bail on Betit’s Windsor County warrant was set at $10,000. Greenslit also had an arrest warrant which was issued after he failed to appear on March 26, 2024, to answer charges of Identity Theft, Fraud, and Petit Larceny.

Elise Nuccio and Amber White were arrested on warrants by the Springfield Police Department. Nuccio’s warrant was issued after she failed to appear on April 18, 2024, to answer the charges of Burglary, Accessory Aiding in the Commission of Assault and Robbery, and Violation of Conditions of Release. White was found to be a fugitive out of New Hampshire with an extraditable arrest warrant for failure to appear to answer the felony charge of possession of crack cocaine. Nuccio and White were transported to the Springfield Police Department for processing.

A search of 78 Valley Street yielded evidence of drug use, drug distribution, and a firearms offense. During a search of an upstairs bedroom that was later described by a witness as Jaylenn Baez and Zahira Dullary’s room, police found approximately 42 grams of fentanyl, approximately 25 grams of cocaine base, and a loaded handgun hidden inside the bedroom wall. Additional ammunition was also found. Also located inside the residence was approximately 56 grams of an unknown substance. Baez and Dullary, who had initially been released were located at a nearby residence on Valley Street and arrested. Baez is charged with fentanyl trafficking, cocaine possession and prohibited person in possession of a firearm. Dullary is charged with fentanyl trafficking and cocaine possession. Baez and Dullary were transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in Westminster.

Greenslit was processed at the Westminster State Police Barracks and transported to the Windsor District Court – Criminal Division in White River Jct. Runnells, Betit, Baez, and Dullary were all processed at the Westminster Barracks and lodged at the Southern State Correctional Center. In addition to their arrest warrants, Runnells and Betit’s bail on the sale charges was set at $25,000. Baez’s bail was set at $100,000, and Dullary’s bail was set at $25,000. Runnells, Betit, Baez, and Dullary are due in Windsor District Court – Criminal Division in White River Jct. on May 10, 2024.

Runnells, Betit, Baez, and Dullary are being prosecuted by the Windsor County State’s Attorney's Office. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-722-4600 or submit a tip anonymously via https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

- 30 -