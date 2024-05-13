Tequila Disrupter AsomBroso Tequila Wins Prestigious Accolades at the 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition
AsomBroso Additive-Free Silver Tequila clinched top honors at the esteemed 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, proudly revealed by CEO Ricardo GamarraRANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a competitive field boasting more than 450 tequila brands, AsomBroso Additive-Free Silver emerged victorious with a Double Gold medal and the esteemed title of Best of Class Finalist, earning an impressive rating of 97. The annual San Francisco World Spirits Competition, the industry's premier blind-tasting event, assembled a distinguished panel of 70 judges. The official Best of Class winners will be revealed at the Top Shelf 2024 Gala in San Francisco this October. Ricardo Gamarra commented, "We have a very disruptive brand, but inside, we have a very traditional Tequila.”
Expressing gratitude for the prestigious recognition, Gamarra noted, "We are deeply honored by our success at the 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. The dedication of our entire team has been pivotal in achieving this milestone. Since our inception, AsomBroso Tequila has embodied the fusion of traditional artistry and innovative techniques. Committed to excellence, we blend heritage with innovation to deliver an exceptional tequila experience."
Continuing its legacy of excellence, AsomBroso Tequila has previously earned acclaim at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, securing Double Gold Medals for the 5-Year Extra Añejo, La Rosa Reposado, and AsomBroso Silver. Notably, AsomBroso Silver Tequila was previously honored with the prestigious Best in Class Top Tequila, an overall San Francisco World Spirits Competition winner.
Gamarra disrupted the tequila industry by creating a brand of never-before-produced barrel-rested tequilas. He was the first to rest his award-winning silver tequila in Bordeaux barrels for 3-months, creating the first ever pink hue 100% Blue Agave tequila. The nuances of the Bordeaux wine barrel enhanced the flavor and color of AsomBroso La Rosa Reposado. AsomBroso Tequila sets itself apart from the industry with its innovations, including the first ever double-barrel rested Irish Whiskey, port wine, and Gran Marnier rested tequilas. AsomBroso Tequila also holds the honor of producing one of the highest-rated tequilas, "The Collaboration,” a Silver Oak Cellars Double-Barrel rested Extra Añejo.
About AsomBroso Tequila
AsomBroso Tequila is the producer of nine expressions that include authentic, Kosher-certified, additive-free luxury tequilas crafted in Jalisco, Mexico. AsomBroso, meaning "amazing," aptly describes this remarkable award-winning family of tequilas. The AsomBroso portfolio includes Additive-Free Silver, La Rosa Reposado, Eros Reposado, Gran Reserva Extra Añejo, Vintage Extra Añejo, El Carbonzado Extra Añejo, Rouge Extra Añejo, Del Porto Extra Añejo, as well as AsomBroso "The Collaboration” Silver Oak Cellars Double-Barrel rested Extra Añejo. AsomBroso Tequila sets itself apart with industry-first innovations, including the first-ever double-barrel rested Irish Whiskey and port wine tequilas, and the first-ever Bordeaux wine and Gran Marnier rested tequilas.
AsomBroso Tequila is dedicated to crafting the finest-tasting tequila, embarking on a journey of unparalleled quality and taste.
For more information: mike@ileanainternational.com or 310-913-0625.
Mike Mena
+1 310-913-0625
email us here
AsomBroso Tequila