AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report | May 10, 2024

Milwaukee, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

  April   YTD - April Beginning
Inventory 		 
  2024 2023 %Chg   2024 2023 %Chg Apr 2024  
2WD Farm Tractors                  
  < 40 HP 17,084 18,068 -5.4   43,187 49,557 -12.9 93,394  
  40 < 100 HP 4,986 5,177 -3.7   15,835 17,013 -6.9 38,518  
  100+ HP 2,640 2,462 7.2   7,615 7,654 -0.5 12,085  
  Total 2WD Farm Tractors 24,710 25,707 -3.9   66,637 74,224 -10.2 143,997  
4WD Farm Tractors 495 399 24.1   1,320 1,295 1.9 761  
Total Farm Tractors 25,205 26,106 -3.5   67,957 75,519 -10.0 144,758  
Self-Prop Combines 601 563 6.7   1,804 2,074 -13.0 1,483  
                     
                       
 


The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment.  Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports. Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

Restricted Information from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers


Association of Equipment Manufacturers
414.272.0943
statisticsdepartment@aem.org

