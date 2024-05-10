Judicial Council to Get Update on Generative AI and Potential Impact on California Courts

SAN FRANCISCO—The Judicial Council at its May 17 business meeting will receive an update on opportunities and challenges associated with artificial intelligence (AI) in the courts.

Earlier this year, Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero asked Administrative Presiding Justice Mary Greenwood and Judge Arturo Castro to help lead judicial branch efforts to identify the foundational questions that must be asked as the California court system considers appropriate uses of AI while safeguarding the integrity of the judicial process.

Justice Greenwood and Judge Castro will present their analysis on the potential of generative AI, what factors must be considered, and recommended next steps for the branch to pursue.

Other Items on the Council Meeting Agenda:

Presiding Remotely in Civil Cases: The council will consider a new rule of court on when a judicial officer may preside remotely over a civil proceeding from a location other than a courtroom. With approval from the presiding judge, the rule would allow for presiding remotely in limited circumstances when doing so is in the interest of justice, such as when safety is an issue or to prevent a significant delay that would substantially prejudice the litigants.

Changes to CARE Act Rules and Forms: The council will consider revisions to rules of court and forms related to the sealing of records, communications between the CARE Act court and the juvenile court, notification of respondent’s attorney in certain parallel or related legal proceedings, and limits on authorized communication.

Report on Pretrial Programs: The council will receive a report on court programs and practices that promote the safe, efficient, fair, and timely pretrial release of individuals booked into jail. The annual report identifies the pretrial release services and presents data on rearrest and failure-to-appear rates.

Increasing Numbers of Court Interpreters: The council will consider a proposal on how to allocate money provided in the 2023-24 state budget for a five-year pilot program to increase the number of court interpreter employees. Funding would go toward reimbursing potential interpreters for costs associated with their training, coursework, and examination fees.

Trial Court Financial Policies and Procedures Manual: The council will consider updates to the Trial Court Financial Policies and Procedures Manual, which provides a system of fundamental internal controls that helps trial courts monitor their use of public funds, provide consistent and comparable financial statements, and demonstrate accountability.

Appointment to Board of State and Community Corrections: The council will consider the reappointment of Judge Janet Gaard (ret.) to the Board of State and Community Corrections, an independent statutory agency that provides leadership to the adult and juvenile criminal justice systems and expertise on public safety realignment issues.

The complete meeting agenda and council reports are posted to the California Courts Meeting Information Center. A link to a live webcast of the meeting will be available on the California Courts website and the California Courts Newsroom.