SEIU Local 2: Solidarity Saturday Rally at Cascadia liquor store, strike enters second week

VICTORIA, British Columbia, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Employees of three Cascadia liquor stores will enter the second week of their strike on Saturday. A second community rally is taking place at noon at the Quadra Village store.



WHAT : Solidarity Saturday Rally to Support Striking Workers

WHEN : Saturday May 11, 2024 @ 12 pm

WHERE : Cascadia Liquor at Quadra Village (2670 Fifth Street, Victoria)

NOTE: On the ground media liaison on Saturday is Darius Mirshahi: 902-999-2716

Joey Olynyk has worked at Cascadia for a decade. “When I first started, I was impressed with the company's culture and how well I felt they took care of their employees,” he said. “But a lot has changed in the last 4 years.”

“I’m not just striking for myself,” said Pam Andee, who works at one of the stores. “I’m also striking for my co-workers who struggle to make ends meet in a city where the cost of living has become untenable.”

Last week, over 100 community members participated in a rally to support the striking workers, which included chants, speeches and live music.

The Cascadia Liquor stores are owned by the Truffles Group, which also own Truffles Catering, Habitat Catering, Flight Cannabis (three locations), Victoria Butterfly Gardens, and thirteen Cascadia Liquor store locations.

SEIU Local 2 represents 20,000 workers in British Columbia, Ontario, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Alberta. We are proud members of the largest, fastest growing and most dynamic union in North America.

For more information, please visit www.Thirstyforafairdeal.ca

