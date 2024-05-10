Submit Release
Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva participated in groundbreaking ceremony for third residential complex in Shusha

AZERBAIJAN, May 10 - 10 May 2024, 14:35

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva participated in the groundbreaking ceremony for the third residential complex to be built in Shusha.

Special Representative of the President in Shusha district Aydin Karimov briefed the head of state and the First Lady about the new residential complex.

The project for the third residential complex in Shusha city will include 17 residential buildings, with a total of 487 apartments. The design work for the buildings has been completed, and construction is set to commence in the summer of this year.

President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation for the third residential complex in Shusha.

