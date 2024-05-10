The FDA has identified this as a Class I recall, the most serious type of recall. Use of these devices may cause serious injuries or death.

Device Use

The Route 92 Medical catheters are used to deliver microcatheters to the blood vessels in the brain (neurovasculature) or used as an aspiration catheter to remove blood clots in patients with ischemic stroke.

Reason for Recall

Route 92 Medical Inc. is recalling specific lots of Route 92 Medical products containing the Tenzing 7 Delivery Catheters due to multiple instances of distal tip separation at the proximal marker band. The catheters that deconstructed were not manufactured by Route 92 Medical but by an outside contract supplier. Additional investigations determined that some of these catheters manufactured by this outside supplier did not meet Route 92 Medical’s quality standards particularly in the area of the proximal marker band, so a voluntary recall was initiated.

The broken catheter tip can cause delays in surgery, harm to blood vessels, having the broken catheter tip left in the body, and lead to the blocking or stopping of blood flow in a blood vessel (embolization) of catheter fragments.

There have been two reported injuries and one report of death associated with this issue.

Who May be Affected

Health care providers that use Route 92 Medical catheters to treat patients with ischemic stroke or other neurovascular diseases or conditions.

People who suffer from ischemic stroke or other neurovascular diseases or conditions that are exposed to the Route 92 Medical catheters.

What to Do

On March 8, 2024, Route 92 Medical Inc. sent all affected customers an urgent field safety notice.

The letter requested customers to:

Examine inventory and identify any affected lots.

Communicate the issue to anyone who needs to be informed.

Complete the included acknowledgement form and return to Route 92 Medical either by email or using the standard mailing address below.

Attention Line: Tenzing 7 Field Action

155 Bovet Road, Suite 100

San Mateo, CA 94402

Arrange returns for any affected product remaining on site or that may have been forwarded to other facilities. All affected products should be returned to the address above.

Contact Information

Customers in the U.S. with questions about this recall should contact Route 92 Medical at fieldactions@route92medical.com.

