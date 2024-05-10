Trade missions offer Wisconsin businesses the chance to grow globally

WEDC will lead seven missions to eight countries in 2024-25

MADISON, WI. MAY 10, 2024 – Wisconsin businesses looking to extend their reach by entering global markets will be able to participate in international trade missions led by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) to the United Kingdom, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, Mexico, China, Canada, Germany, and Switzerland in 2024 and 2025.

Wisconsin businesses can attend one or more of these programs, which involve an introduction to each market specifically tailored for state companies, as well as a customized meeting schedule for each participating firm.

“At WEDC, we’re excited to provide a diverse selection of trade missions to Wisconsin’s key export destinations,” said Aaron Zitzelsberger, WEDC’s senior director of global trade and investment. “With our extensive range of opportunities, there’s bound to be something perfect for any Wisconsin company seeking to boost international sales. Our trade missions are crafted to nurture connections, offering personalized one-on-one experiences that pave the way for lasting success.”

The 2024-25 trade mission schedule includes trips to North America, Europe, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. Specific destinations include:

United Kingdom (Farnborough Air Show), July 21-26, 2024

Australia (Sydney and Melbourne), Nov. 1-9, 2024

United Arab Emirates (Dubai), Jan. 25-Feb. 1, 2025

Mexico (Guadalajara and Mexico City), Feb. 23-28, 2025

China (Shanghai), March 2025 (exact dates TBD)

Canada (Vancouver and Calgary), April 6-11, 2025

Switzerland and Germany (Zurich and Stuttgart), May 18-24, 2025

Before embarking on a trade mission, each participating company receives a detailed briefing from WEDC’s market development director. This thorough country overview, offered from a Wisconsin vantage point, sets the stage for a well-coordinated exploration of key markets. While in country, participants engage in meetings with potential partners whose needs or strengths match the Wisconsin company’s export goals.

“As companies seek to grow their exports, we want them to know about and use the wealth of resources they have at their disposal,” said Zitzelsberger. “From the expertise of the WEDC team to the intimate market knowledge of our in-country authorized trade representatives, we want companies to know there’s a supportive network of professionals ready to guide them through their initial steps as they work to enact their international strategy.”

As part of the Wisconsin delegation, companies receive personalized market research and matchmaking services at a deeply discounted rate compared to what they would pay for similar services on their own. Additionally, WEDC manages logistics, transportation, translation, and scheduling, allowing participants to focus on their business objectives.

“In business, developing personal relationships is fundamental to success,” said Zitzelsberger. “Trade missions are crafted to foster these connections, offering valuable opportunities to make in-person connections in key markets.”

As registration becomes available for each trip, additional information will be updated on the Global Trade Missions page. To receive updates when a trip opens for registration, please reach out to WEDC Senior Director of Global Trade and Investment Aaron Zitzelsberger at 608.210.6734 or aaron.zitzelsberger@wedc.org.