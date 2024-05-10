CANADA, May 10 - Released on May 10, 2024

A public inquest into the death of Wesley Lathlin will be held June 10 to 14, 2024, at the Travelodge, 106 Circle Drive West, in Saskatoon.

The first day of the inquest is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Subsequent start times will be determined by the presiding coroner.

On October 5, 2021, Lathlin, 29, was found in distress, lying on the street by patrolling members of the Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS). Paramedics attended the location and transported him to the Victoria Hospital for care. He was then transported to the Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon, where he passed away on October 10, 2021.

Section 19 of The Coroners Act, 1999 states that the Chief Coroner may direct that an inquest be held into the death of any person.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service is responsible for the investigation of all sudden, unexpected deaths. The purpose of an inquest is to establish who died, when and where that person died and the medical cause and manner of death. The coroner's jury may make recommendations to prevent similar deaths.

Coroner Aaron Fox, K.C. will preside at the inquest.

