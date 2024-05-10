Sports Medicine Market Size Expected to Reach USD 10.82 Bn by 2033

The global sports medicine market size is calculated at USD 6.08 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 10.82 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2024 to 2033.

Ottawa, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global sports medicine market size was valued at USD 5.89 billion in 2023 and is predicted to hit around USD 9.90 billion by 2032, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.



Report Highlights

Body reconstruction products led the charge in 2023, holding a commanding 41% market share.

Knee injuries took the biggest hit, accounting for 32% of the market in 2023.

North America remains the kingpin, holding a whopping 42% share of the market in 2023.



As per John Hopkin Medicine reports, every year, more than 3.5 million kids under 14 get hurt playing sports or having fun; over 775,000 kids in this age group go to the emergency room because of sports-related injuries. Due to the high number of injuries in sports, there's been an increase in innovation in sports medicine.

The sports medicine market is a multifaceted dedicated to the well-being and performance of athletes. Its scope extends beyond mere injury treatment, encompassing a proactive approach to prevention. Specialists in sports medicine focus on developing strategies to safeguard athletes during training and competition, aiming to mitigate the risk of injuries. In the event of injuries, a collaborative team of critical players emerges. Physicians and orthopedic surgeons, armed with expertise in sports medicine, diagnose and treat sports-related injuries, with orthopedic surgeons handling more severe cases requiring surgical intervention. Physical therapists play a pivotal role in rehabilitation, designing personalized programs to facilitate a speedy and effective return to play. Additionally, sports trainers and coaches contribute significantly by actively preventing injury, providing immediate care, and guiding athletes through recovery.

At the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing 2022, the medical team noted 725 injuries and 1,119 illnesses while evaluating 35,537 athletes and non-athletes. That means there were about 24 injuries and 31 illnesses for every 1000 athletes and non-athletes. In simpler terms, 2.4% of the participants got hurt, and 3.1% fell ill at least once. This suggests that many athletes dealing with injuries might be a reason for the growth of the sports medicine market.

Technological advancements heavily influence the sports medicine landscape. Diagnostic tools such as MRI and CT scans enable precise injury diagnosis, while rehabilitation benefits from advanced equipment that aids in targeted exercises and recovery. Wearable technology, including fitness trackers and bright clothing, further enhances the monitoring of athletes' performance and health.

Pharmaceuticals and therapeutics constitute another crucial aspect of sports medicine. Specialized medications are prescribed for pain management, inflammation reduction, and muscle recovery. Additionally, regenerative medicine techniques like stem cell therapy and platelet-rich plasma (PRP) are gaining prominence for their potential in promoting healing. Global market trends underscore the increasing demand for sports medicine services, propelled by a rising engagement in sports and fitness activities. Investments in research and development drive continuous innovation, leading to the emergence of novel treatments, technologies, and rehabilitation methods. The integration of telemedicine is on the rise, providing athletes with remote consultations and monitoring and enhancing accessibility to sports medicine expertise.

Furthermore, the field of sports medicine faces challenges. The cost of accessing advanced services can be a barrier, particularly for amateur athletes. Moreover, an injury stigma persists, causing some athletes to delay seeking help out of fear of being sidelined or perceived as weak, thereby complicating the treatment process. The sports medicine market is a dynamic and evolving domain that harmonizes medical expertise, innovative technology, and a profound understanding of the physical demands of sports. Beyond addressing injuries, its ultimate goal is to empower athletes to pursue their passions with optimal health and performance.

Increase in Global Interest and Passion for Sports

As our world becomes more connected and information spreads, people from around the globe are discovering the joy of sports and staying active. It's not just about watching games on TV; folks want to get out there, play, and experience the thrill firsthand. Whether it's soccer in South America, running in Europe, or basketball in Asia, sports have become a universal language that brings people together.

For Instance,

In 2023, WHOOP launched Strap 4.0, which Analyzes performance metrics in detail and offers insights for personalized training programs.



With this surge in global sports enthusiasm, there's a greater awareness of the importance of caring for our bodies to keep up with the pace. That's where sports medicine steps in, acting as the guardian angel for all those eager athletes. Imagine you're a soccer player in Brazil or a runner in Japan – you want to give your best, but sometimes you might need a little help recovering from an injury or preventing one in the first place. That's where sports medicine professionals become your teammates, offering advice, treatments, and strategies to keep you playing and loving every moment on the field or track.

In March 2023, Stryker introduced something new called Mako Total Knee 2.0 . It's like an intelligent tool that uses unique Mako SmartRobotics technology, which has three essential parts: 3D CT-based planning, accustomed haptic technology, and intelligent data analytics. These parts have been shown to give better results than regular manual surgery for people getting total knee, hip, and partial knee surgeries. Stryker launched this to improve their list of products and make their business even more robust.

something new called . It's like an intelligent tool that uses unique Mako SmartRobotics technology, which has three essential parts: 3D CT-based planning, accustomed haptic technology, and intelligent data analytics. These parts have been shown to give better results than regular manual surgery for people getting total knee, hip, and partial knee surgeries. Stryker launched this to improve their list of products and make their business even more robust. In March 2023, Arthrex introduced two super advanced solutions for making ACL (knee ligament) surgeries less invasive: the ACL Repair TightRope implant and the Swivelock ACL Repair Kit. What's remarkable is that these are the first of their kind in the bone doctor industry to get the thumbs up from the FDA. This new stuff will help Arthrex grow by getting more people interested in its offer.

The cool part is that advancements in medicine play a significant role in this global sports boom. Imagine a time when treatments are more effective, recovery is faster, and you have access to cutting-edge technologies that understand your body's needs. This innovation in sports medicine makes people more confident to join in, knowing that a team of experts is ready to assist if they ever face a hiccup.

For Instance,

In December 2021, the World Olympians Association (WOA) and the International Federation of Sports Medicine (FIMS) teamed up for projects to support the long-term health of Olympians. Their goal was to engage Olympians in promoting active and healthy lifestyles within their communities. FIMS, with its exceptional sports medical and research network, collaborated with WOA to strengthen ongoing initiatives like the global WOA Olympians Health Study.



More global interest in sports leads to more people wanting to play, and as they play, they realize the importance of sports medicine in keeping them in the game. As medicine advances and becomes more innovative, it becomes a driving force encouraging even more people to join the sports craze. It's a win-win – a world where everyone can be active in the game, supported by the fantastic strides in sports medicine innovation!

Wider Sports Medicine Access to a Broader Audience

According to the John Hopkins Medicines, every year, over 3.5 million kids aged 14 and younger get injured while playing sports or having fun. Almost half of the head injuries happen during activities like biking, skateboarding, or skating. More than 775,000 kids in this age group end up in the emergency room because of sports-related injuries. Most of these injuries happen from falls, getting hit by something, collisions, or pushing too hard during informal sports. Because more injuries are happening, it's essential to have the right medicines to help with the pain and healing. Imagine you're an athlete, whether sprinting down a soccer field, conquering marathon miles, or hitting the gym regularly. Your body goes through a lot – the excitement of competition, the strain of workouts, and, sometimes, the less enjoyable part – injuries. In this athletic journey, sports medicine acts like your superhero team, focusing on two crucial aspects: providing essential support and aiding recovery.

For Instance,

In 2022, the National Safety Council (NSC) estimated that exercise gear caused about 445,642 injuries, making it the top reason for injuries in sports and fun activities.





Sport Classification Injuries

n=93

n (%) Illnesses

n=15

n (%) Women

n=44

n (%) Men

n=64

n (%) Total

n=108

n (%) Health Problems/100 Athletes

n = 108

IR (CI 95%) Injuries/1,000 athlete-h

n = 43

IR (CI del 95%) 1.0 (n = 24) 15 (13.9) 2 (1.9) 9 (20.5) 8 (12.5) 17 (15.7) 70.8 (37.2-104.5) 7.6 (1.5-13.6) 1.5 (n=7) 5 (4.6) 2 (1.9) 1 (2.3) 6 (9.4) 7 (6.5) 100.0 (25.9-174.1) 20.3 (2.5-38.0) 2.0 (n=17) 13 (12.0) 2 (1.9) 10 (22.7) 5 (7.8) 15 (13.9) 88.2 (43.6-132.9) 9.1 (1.1-17.2) 2.5 (n = 16) 15 (13.9) 1 (0.9) 3 (6.8) 13 (20.3) 16 (14.8) 1000 (51.0-149.0) 17.1 (5.3-29.0) 3.0 (n = 14) 8 (7.4) 2 (1.9) 2 (4.5) 8 (12.5) 10 (9.3) 71.4 (27.2-115.7) 4.9 (0.0-11.7) 3.5 (n = 10) 5 (4.6) 1 (0.9) 2 (4.5) 4 (6.3) 6 (5.6) 60.0 (12.0-108.0) 2.9 (0.0-8.7) 4.0 (n = 27) 18 (16.7) 4 (3.7) 9 (20.5) 13 (20.3) 22 (20.4) 107.1 (52.9-161.4) 81.5 (47.4-115.5) 4.5 (n=14) 14 (13.0) 1 (0.9) 8 (18.2) 7 (10.9) 15 (13.9) 16.7 (4.3-13.6) 10.2 (3.5-16.9)

Maintaining your body in prime condition is crucial in the dynamic of sports. Sports medicine doesn't just step in when something goes wrong; it is a constant support system. This involves expert guidance on injury prevention, tips on proper training techniques, and recommendations for gear or braces to shield vulnerable areas. It's like having a personal coach ensuring your body performs at its best, minimizing the risk of injuries. Now, let's talk about the magic of recovery. Whether it's after an intense game or a demanding workout, your body needs to bounce back. Sports medicine comes with various techniques – from personalized rehabilitation exercises to innovative treatments like massages or ice baths. These strategies are like a superhero's healing potion, specifically designed to accelerate your body's recovery, allowing you to get back into action swiftly.

In May 2021, Stryker Corporation put over 1,000 Mako surgical robots in hospitals worldwide and used them for over 500,000 procedures. Sports medicine embraces the latest technologies to enhance its effectiveness.



Imagine having devices that monitor your body's performance in real-time or using innovative equipment for rehabilitation. These innovations make the entire process more efficient, ensuring you spend less time on the sidelines and more time doing what you love. This superhero team is even more incredible because it's not reserved for the pros. Sports medicine is becoming increasingly accessible to everyone, from weekend warriors to aspiring young athletes. You don't have to be a superstar to reap the benefits. Whether you're aiming for the Olympics or to stay active, a comprehensive range of support and recovery options are available.

The rising market for sports medicine is akin to having a dedicated players team committed to keeping your body strong, resilient, and ready for action. It goes beyond fixing things when they go wrong; it's about providing unwavering support every step of the way, ensuring you can relish your favorite activities without undue worry about bumps and bruises.

Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

High-Cost Barriers in Sport Medicines

Think of sports medicine as having a unique team of experts who can keep athletes in great shape and help them recover from injuries. Imagine you want to be part of this team, but there's a catch – it can be a bit pricey. The tools and technologies used in sports medicine, like advanced treatments and fancy equipment, can be expensive. So, if you're someone who doesn't have a lot of money to spare, accessing these top-notch services might feel like a bit of a challenge. It creates a situation where not everyone can quickly join the game. Imagine you're a talented athlete in a country where high-quality sports medicine services are expensive. It might feel like these services are reserved for the lucky few who can afford them.

This cost barrier is like having a gate that only opens for those with a certain amount of money. It means that even if fantastic sports medicine services exist, only some benefit from them. This can slow the growth of the sports medicine market globally because it's reaching fewer people than possible. The cost barrier is like a roadblock that makes it harder for everyone, regardless of their income, to access sports medicine's fantastic support and recovery options. Ideally, we'd want this superhero team of sports medicine to be available to as many people as possible, ensuring everyone can play their favorite sports confidently and with care, no matter their financial situation.

For Instance,

In 2020, the Commonwealth Fund estimated that 41% of grown-ups in the U.S. said they put off or skipped medical help because it was too expensive.

the Commonwealth Fund estimated that 41% of grown-ups in the U.S. said they put off or skipped medical help because it was too expensive. As per the Healthgrades and Verywell Health reports, checking out a sports medicine doctor typically costs between $100 and $200, and getting imaging like an MRI or X-ray can be anywhere from $500 to $2,000. If you need sports medicine surgery, it can range from $5,000 to over $50,000. If you have insurance, you still have to pay deductibles, copays, and coinsurance, making the overall cost even higher. Because it's so expensive, many people might need help with sports medicine.

Geographical Landscape

The geographical landscape of sports medicine in North America is diverse and characterized by advanced healthcare infrastructure, a robust sports culture, and a high level of awareness regarding the importance of sports-related health and wellness. North America boasts a well-developed network of medical facilities and specialized sports medicine centers. Major cities and metropolitan areas have state-of-the-art clinics, hospitals, and rehabilitation centers that cater specifically to athletes and sports enthusiasts. Professional associations, such as the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) and the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine (AOSSM), foster collaboration among healthcare professionals. These associations contribute to the standardization and advancement of sports medicine practices. The geographical landscape of sports medicine in North America reflects a blend of advanced healthcare infrastructure, a vibrant sports culture, and a commitment to research and education.

The geographical landscape of sports medicine in the United Kingdom (U.K.) showcases a well-established framework that combines a rich sporting tradition, advanced healthcare facilities, and a commitment to research and education. The U.K.'s National Health Service (NHS) provides sports medicine services significantly. Many sports medicine professionals work within the NHS, ensuring that many individuals, including amateur and professional athletes, can access healthcare support. A blend of specialized healthcare facilities, academic excellence, and collaboration with professional sports entities characterizes the U.K.'s sports medicine landscape.

The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing a surge in sports participation and interest, driven by urbanization, changing lifestyles, and the influence of international sports events. This rising sports culture contributes to the demand for sports medicine services. Diverse cultural sports practices, such as martial arts, cricket, and traditional Asian games, contribute to a varied sports medicine landscape. Professionals in the field must adapt their expertise to cater to the specific needs of athletes in different sports.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape for the sports medicine market is dynamic, characterized by the presence of established companies, emerging players, and continuous innovations. Companies use mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to expand their product portfolios and geographic reach. For example, acquisitions of smaller firms with innovative technologies allow larger companies to strengthen their position and enhance their offering. Continuous innovation in developing sports medicine products is critical to the competitive landscape. Companies invest in research and development to introduce advanced technologies, implants, and devices to prevent, diagnose, and treat sports-related injuries. The competitive landscape in sports medicine is influenced by the ability of companies to innovate, collaborate, and adapt to the evolving needs of athletes and healthcare professionals. As the market grows, strategic moves and technological advancements will play crucial roles in shaping the competitive dynamics.

Recent Developments

In March 2023, Arthrex, Inc. got the green light from the U.S. FDA for the TightRope Implant. It's a tool for fixing bone injuries and is the only one approved for surgeries on kids' ACLs.

Arthrex, Inc. got the green light from the U.S. FDA for the TightRope Implant. It's a tool for fixing bone injuries and is the only one approved for surgeries on kids' ACLs. In January 2023, Enovis (IDJO, LLC) released DynoClip Quattro and DynaClip Delta bone staples. These staples are designed to make life easier for foot and ankle surgeons.

Enovis (IDJO, LLC) released DynoClip Quattro and DynaClip Delta bone staples. These staples are designed to make life easier for foot and ankle surgeons. In September 2022, Zimmer Biomet got the thumbs up from the U.S. FDA for its Identity Shoulder System. It's used for different types of shoulder replacement surgeries.

Zimmer Biomet got the thumbs up from the U.S. FDA for its Identity Shoulder System. It's used for different types of shoulder replacement surgeries. In February 2022, DePuy Synthes bought CrossRoads Extremity Systems, which provides solutions for foot and ankle issues. This purchase is helping to bring new and better ideas to foot doctors, bone specialists, and medical technology.

Market Players

Stryker Corporation

Smith & Nephew

Zimmer Biomet

Johnson & Johnson Medical

Arthrex

DJO Global

Performance Health Holding Inc.

Bauerfeind AG

Mueller Sports Medicine



Market Segments

By Product

Body Reconstruction Products Orthopedic Implants Fracture and Ligament Repair Products Arthroscopy Devices Soft Tissue Repair Products Prosthetics Orthobiologics

Body Support & Recovery Braces and Supports Compression Clothing Physiotherapy Equipment Thermal Therapy Electrostimulation Other Body Support & Recovery Products

Accessories Bandages Tapes Disinfectants Wraps Other Accessories

Other Products



By Injury Type

Knee Injuries

Shoulder Injuries

Foot and Ankle Injuries

Back and Spine Injuries

Hip and Groin Injuries

Other Injuries

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Physiotherapy Centers

Other End Users

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



