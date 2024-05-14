Airmeez Announces Industry Leaders as its Board of Directors
This slate of directors positions Airmeez for success in delivering innovative AI-powered customer engagement solutions to businesses worldwide.
We're thrilled to welcome these highly accomplished professionals to our board. Their expertise will be invaluable as we continue to expand our reach and enhance our governance structure.”PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA, USA, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Airmeez, a front-runner in AI-driven customer engagement solutions, introduces the members of its Board of Directors. This esteemed group comprises seasoned professionals with extensive backgrounds in consumer electronics, technology, government, healthcare, and intellectual property, amassing decades of collective expertise.
— Albie Vazquez
The board members include:
MICHAEL BALBONI, Chairman of the Board – Brings a wealth of knowledge about government, physical and cyber security and healthcare, to the Board. He has served in both the New York State Assembly and Senate, has served as a Cabinet Member for security and public safety under two New York State Governors, and has chaired the Board Committee on Cyber Security and Infrastructure Protection for the New York Power Authority, the largest Public Utility in the United States. Transitioning to the private sector, he founded Redland Strategies which sits at the intersection of Emergency Management, Crisis Communication, Government Relations and Healthcare. In addition, he is Executive Director of the Greater New York Healthcare Facilities Association and has served on numerous boards in the IT and security space. He is a frequent contributor to national news programs and has been featured as an opinion writer in several newspapers.
SAMIR ARMALY – A recognized leader in the intellectual property (IP) industry, responsible for running one of the world's largest and most successful IP licensing businesses. He currently serves as a board member of InterDigital, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC), a leading mobile and video technology research and development company, and is on the board of, and advisor to, a number of private companies. Mr. Armaly most recently served as the President of IP for Adeia Inc. (Nasdaq: ADEA), managing licensing businesses that generated in excess of $9B in IP revenue over the past 20 years. Prior to that, beginning in 2001 and continuing for the majority of the next two decades, he ran the media IP licensing business of its predecessor companies including Gemstar – TV Guide, Rovi, TiVo and Xperi. Mr. Armaly was previously an IP attorney in private practice, representing media and technology companies. He graduated from the University of Missouri – Columbia with a B.S. degree in Mechanical Engineering and received his J.D. degree from the University of California – Berkeley.
AL SHIPP – A retired technology executive who had previously served as President and CEO of 3VR Security. Prior to 3VR, Al was Apple’s Vice President of Enterprise Group helping companies leverage Apple technology. Al’s 40+ year career spans development, product management, sales and marketing and general management at GM, IBM, BEA Systems and Inktomi. Al received a BS of electrical engineering with a minor in Economics from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology. He pursued postgraduate engineering studies at Purdue University and University of KY. When not golfing, Al serves on boards and advises technology companies. Al resides in Lewisville, TX.
JAMES FISHLER – The Senior Vice President of the Home Entertainment Division, Samsung Electronics America. Based in Ridgefield Park, NJ he leads all sales and marketing for TV, Audio and Memory lines in the U.S. market. James has more than 30 years of experience within the consumer electronics, appliances, mobile, solar, LED, and automotive manufacturing industries. Prior to Samsung, he served as the Head of Worldwide GTM and Channel Marketing for Beats Electronics LLC, a subsidiary of Apple. James has also held senior leadership roles at LG Electronics and Sony Electronics. A Long Island, New York native, James is passionate about giving back to his community, specifically in the area of law enforcement. He served as a volunteer police officer for a number of years and supports the Signal 30 Benefit Fund for the New York State Police. He is also a former competitive arm wrestler, current outdoor enthusiast and father of two adult children Ethan and Allison.
CRAIG S. HETHERINGTON – The current CEO of Notorious Wines. Previous to that Mr. Hetherington was the former CEO of Weeden & Co., an institutional brokerage firm. Craig was instrumental in building Weeden into a top ranked boutique brokerage firm, spending his first 20 years in the financial world at Weeden. Since then, he has invested in many startup businesses. Craig has served on the Board of Directors of Weeden & Co. and Pragma Securities. Craig is a key sponsor to several charitable organizations.
Mike Seeley, CRO and Co-Founder of Airmeez, added, "What I admire most about these board members is their understanding of sales and the AI market. Already, each one has been willing to lend their expertise to make our team more focused and effective."
The combined years of business leadership and entrepreneurship provides the guidance and knowledge base to enable rapid growth within this market, positioning Airmeez to further its mission of transforming customer communications using secure, conversational AI-powered solutions.
About Airmeez
Airmeez is rapidly transforming the intelligent virtual assistant (IVA) market by delivering conversational AI-powered customer engagement solutions. For SMBs and enterprise businesses, our progressive AI-powered communication solutions enable businesses to easily streamline their communications to deliver a secure and conversational customer engagement experience. Our ability to solve real-world business challenges with technology, people, and ideas accelerates customer success.
