Saskatchewan Polytechnic and Government of Prince Edward Island sign program delivery agreement for internationally educated nurses

CANADA, May 9 - Saskatchewan Polytechnic and the Government of Prince Edward Island have entered into an agreement to help address the growing demand for qualified nurses in PEI.

The agreement facilitates the delivery of Sask Polytech's Transition to Registered Nursing in Canada and Registered Nurse Bridging Program for Internationally Educated Nurses to support efforts to meet nursing needs in PEI. These programs are designed to build upon their nursing knowledge and skill and for them to learn about the unique practices within the Canadian health care system.

“Nursing professionals are in great demand across Canada,” says Christa MacLean, Sask Polytech School of Nursing dean. “The School of Nursing and Centre for Continuing Education are excited to extend our expertise to the Government of Prince Edward Island through a brokerage agreement for the Transition to Registered Nursing in Canada and Registered Nurse Bridging Program for Internationally Educated Nurses programs. Our curriculum is designed to provide the knowledge and skills essential for pursuing a nursing career in Canada. Sask Polytech has been training Internationally Educated Nurses since 2008.”

“PEI has a growing population, and we have an aging population. We know nurses are needed to make our health care system work for Islanders and we need to help internationally educated health care workers get to work faster. This partnership is another step to address the staffing challenges across the province. Together, we can help get much-needed nurses into our health care system so they can help Islanders in need.” - Health and Wellness Minister Mark McLane

The two programs are designed to give internationally educated nurses a comprehensive understanding of the Canadian healthcare system. The programs also provide education on Canadian expectations and requirements related to health assessment, communication, care of the elderly, medical technology, terminology, drug therapy theory, regulations, ethics, safety, cultural competency and more.

Eligible PEI learners will be referred to Sask Polytech and will receive a Sask Polytech credential upon successful program completion. The programs will be delivered in a hybrid model, with theory courses delivered online and registered nursing clinical skills labs and practice education setting experiences delivered in person in PEI. This will allow internationally educated nursing students to have their clinical skills assessed against techniques and equipment used in Canada.

The program began May 8 with 11 learners enrolled, with additional cohorts enrolling each month going forward.

Whether internationally educated nurses already reside in PEI or plan to relocate, the Sask Polytech programs will prepare them to write the National Council Licensure Examination (Next Gen NCLEX). Those who are successful may then qualify for registration with the College of Registered Nurses and Midwives of PEI. Once their credentials are recognized by the College of Registered Nurses and Midwives of PEI (CRNMPEI), graduates will have access to a wide range of career opportunities in hospitals, rural health facilities, community clinics, long-term care facilities and beyond.

Sask Polytech’s School of Nursing is renowned for its expertise in healthcare education, and this partnership with the Government of Prince Edward Island further solidifies its commitment to providing accessible and high-quality nursing education across Canada. By expanding the reach of its nursing programs, Sask Polytech is contributing to the development of a skilled nursing workforce in PEI and addressing the healthcare needs of Canadians.

About Saskatchewan Polytechnic:

Saskatchewan Polytechnic serves students through applied learning opportunities on Treaty 4 and Treaty 6 Territories and the homeland of the Métis. Learning takes place at campuses in Moose Jaw, Prince Albert, Regina and Saskatoon and through extensive distance education opportunities. Programs serve every economic and public service sector. As a polytechnic, the organization provides the depth of learning appropriate to employer and student need, including certificate, diploma and degree programs, and apprenticeship training. Saskatchewan Polytechnic engages in applied research, drawing on faculty expertise to support innovation by employers, and providing students the opportunity to develop critical thinking skills.

About the Government of Prince Edward Island:

Prince Edward Island offers diverse career opportunities in hospitals, health centres, public long-term care, mental health and addictions, and community-based services. The province is committed to the ongoing enhancement of healthcare in local communities while providing exceptional experiences for employees and quality care for patients.

