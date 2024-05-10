AI in Drug Discovery Demand Analysis and Opportunity Outlook 2024-2030
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the global AI in Drug Discovery market, with a CAGR of 39.5% from 2023 to 2030.
Some of the major players such as IBM Corporation (United States), Microsoft (United States), Google (United States), NVIDIA Corporation (United States), Atomwise, Inc. (United States), Deep Genomics (Canada), Cloud Pharmaceuticals (United States), Insilico Medicine (United States), Benevolent AI (United Kingdom), Exscientia (United Kingdom)
AI in Drug Discovery Market Overview
AI (Artificial Intelligence) in drug discovery involves the application of machine learning algorithms, computational models, and data analytics techniques to accelerate the process of discovering and developing new pharmaceutical compounds. It encompasses various stages of drug discovery, including target identification, lead optimization, and preclinical testing.
AI in Drug Discovery Market Competitive Landscape & Company Profiles
Market Trends:
There's a growing trend of integrating AI algorithms with large datasets, including genomics, proteomics, and chemical databases, to identify novel drug targets and predict drug interactions more accurately.
Market Drivers:
AI-driven approaches offer the potential to significantly reduce the time and cost involved in drug discovery by streamlining processes, optimizing compound selection, and identifying promising candidates more efficiently.
Market Opportunities:
AI algorithms can help identify novel drug targets and validate their therapeutic potential by analyzing biological data and predicting their impact on disease pathways.
AI in Drug Discovery Market: Segmentation
The AI in Drug Discovery Market is Segmented by Global AI in Drug Discovery Market Breakdown by Application (Novel Drug Candidates, Drug Optimization, Preclinical Testing, Drug Monitoring, Others) by Type (Small Molecule, Large Molecule) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
AI in Drug Discovery Market - Geographical Outlook
The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Key Questions Answered with this Study
1) What makes Global AI in Drug Discovery Market feasible for long-term investment?
2) Know value chain areas where players can create value?
3) Teritorry that may see a steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?
4) What geographic region would have better demand for products/services?
5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in Global AI in Drug
Discovery market?
6) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?
7) How influencing are factors driving the demand of Global AI in Drug Discovery in the next few years?
8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global AI in Drug Discovery market growth?
9) What strategies of big players help them acquire a share in a mature market?
10) How Technology and Customer-Centric Innovation is bringing big Change in Global AI in Drug Discovery Market?
