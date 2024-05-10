Idaho Fish and Game is turning 125 this year, let’s celebrate!

It’s not often that any organization turns 125 years old, but Idaho Fish and Game is doing that in 2024.

Established in 1899 by the Idaho legislature and Governor, Idaho Fish and Game has grown from humble beginnings to today’s agency that strives to be a leader in science-based management of Idaho’s fish and wildlife resources.

Our celebration provides us the opportunity to thank our hunters, anglers and trappers, conservation partners and all Idahoans for all they do for wildlife conservation in the state.

Magic Valley’s celebration

The Magic Valley Region and every Fish and Game region in the state will be hosting celebrations.

The Magic Valley anniversary celebration will be held on May 18, 2024, at the Twin Falls City Park from 3 – 6 p.m.

Over 40 different family-friendly activities will be happening over the 3-hour event, and best of all, it’s free to everyone who stops by the park.

Activities for all ages will be offered and many of the booths will be giving away a wide range of hunting, fishing and outdoor activity products. There will even be raffle tickets sold by some of our conservation partners for guns that can be used during this year’s hunting seasons!

Calling all kids!

If you have a kid or grandkid 12 and under, there will be a wildlife calling contest! We anticipate the contest to start at 4 p.m. To sign-up just show up by the band shell at the park by 3:45 p.m. Prizes to the best callers!

Come on down and bring your family and friends to a fun-filled afternoon with Fish and Game staff from the Magic Valley Region and several of our conservation partners.