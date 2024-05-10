Europe Day: major monuments across the EU lit up ahead of the European elections

Monuments in over 60 cities across Europe displayed messages calling on citizens to vote, one month ahead of the 6-9 June EU elections.

The Arc de Triomphe in Paris, the Colosseum in Rome, and the Grand Place in Brussels were among many landmarks across the EU illuminated to mark 9 May, Europe Day, and the one-month countdown for the European Elections (6-9 June). Between Wednesday 8 May and Thursday 9 May, they displayed the election campaign slogan “Use your vote. Or others will decide for you.” or the European flag.

Find footage and pictures of the illumination of monuments across EU member states, as well as a list of participating monuments here.

Amongst the other landmark buildings and monuments participating were the Samuel Beckett Bridge and national parliament buildings in Dublin, Vilnius’ town hall, Fort St Angelo in Valletta, the Presidential Palace in Bratislava, Cibeles square in Madrid and the National Parliament in Bucharest, to name just a few.

With these illuminations taking place in cities across the continent, the European Parliament and national and local authorities sent a message of togetherness to 440 million European citizens about the importance these European elections will have for everyone’s future.

Europe Day held on 9 May every year celebrates peace and unity in Europe. The date marks the anniversary of the historic ‘Schuman declaration’ that set out his idea for a new form of political cooperation in Europe, which would make war between Europe’s nations unthinkable. Schuman’s proposal is considered to be the beginning of what is now the European Union.

Check the European Parliament’s elections press kit for more information on the European Elections and the EP’s activities and role.

Copyright: © European Union 2024 – Source : EP