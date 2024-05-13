Visit Potter-Tioga's Colleen Hanson Named a Top Non-Profit Female Leader by Pennsylvania Business Central
The list is part of a series to recognize Central Pennsylvania's top Women in Business.WELLSBORO, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pennsylvania Business Central has named Visit Potter-Tioga Executive Director Colleen Hanson to its 2024 list of Top Non-Profit Female Leaders. The honor showcases Hanson’s dedication to her craft and her love for Potter and Tioga counties. In her time with Visit Potter-Tioga, Hanson has assembled an award-winning team of tourism professionals and helped shine a national spotlight on the PA Grand Canyon, International Dark Sky Park at Cherry Springs State Park, and the entire region.
“As a passionate advocate for our region’s rich cultural heritage and natural beauty, it is truly an honor to be recognized among such accomplished leaders,” said Colleen Hanson, Executive Director of Visit Potter-Tioga PA. “Our team is committed to showcasing the unparalleled experiences and destinations Potter and Tioga counties have to offer. I am proud to represent the inspiring individuals leading non-profit organizations.”
Pennsylvania Business Central’s Women in Business recognizes the top businesswomen in Central Pennsylvania. The Top Non-Profit Female Leaders list honors the women who help their organizations thrive and positively impact the region's economy and quality of life. Honorees were nominated by local business leaders, chambers of commerce, and loyal readers. The list was finalized by the Pennsylvania Business Central editorial team.
Home to the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon, the Pine Creek Rail Trail, and the International Dark Sky Park at Cherry Springs State Park, the Visit Potter-Tioga Tourism Bureau has helped to grow tourism and drive economic development in the region since 2017. The organization works closely with community members, partners with local businesses, and promotes year-round events and attractions to highlight both the beautiful scenery and the quaint small towns that make up the Potter-Tioga region. Get outside and play in Potter-Tioga.
Visit www.visitpottertioga.com for more information on local events, dining, and attractions or to plan your family’s next outdoor adventure.
About Visit Potter-Tioga
Launched in July 2017, Visit Potter-Tioga was formed by a merger of the former Tioga County Visitors Bureau and the former Potter County Visitors Association. As the designated tourist promotion agency, Visit Potter-Tioga’s mission is to market the area as a destination for visitors. The organization is a results-driven, membership-based organization that promotes its members’ businesses and area attractions across all advertising medias. For information on how your business can benefit from these marketing efforts, visit www.VisitPotterTioga.com, email info@visitpottertioga.com, or call 570-724-0635.
