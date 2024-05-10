Astra Realty Welcomes Kenya Hamann as New Agent to Serve the McKinney, TX Community
McKinney real estate brokerage adds bilingual agent to strengthen client offerings.
We are thrilled to welcome Kenya to the Astra Realty family, her enthusiasm for real estate, combined with her ability to connect with a range of clients, makes her an excellent addition to our team.”MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- McKinney, TX – Astra Realty is excited to announce the addition of Kenya Hamann to their team of expert real estate professionals. Fluent in both English and Spanish, Hamann brings a unique and valuable skill set that aligns perfectly with Astra Realty's commitment to providing exceptional service to all clients, particularly those seeking to buy or sell homes in the diverse and dynamic McKinney, TX area.
With a deep understanding of the McKinney real estate market and a passion for helping families find their perfect home, Kenya Hamann’s expertise and dedication will be an asset to Astra Realty's clients. Her bilingual abilities offer a significant advantage in reaching and assisting a broader clientele, including the growing Spanish-speaking community in McKinney.
"We are thrilled to welcome Kenya to the Astra Realty family," said Leslie Remy, Astra Realty’s Broker and owner. "Her enthusiasm for real estate, combined with her ability to connect with a diverse range of clients, makes her an excellent addition to our team."
Hamann’s comprehensive knowledge of the local market, paired with her attention to detail and commitment to excellence, ensures that every client she works with receives the highest level of service. Her arrival enhances Astra Realty’s mission of providing seamless and personalized real estate solutions in the McKinney area.
To learn more about Kenya Hamann and how she can help you navigate the McKinney real estate market, visit https://astrarealty.com/kenya-hamann-realtor.
About Astra Realty:
Astra Realty is a top rated real estate brokerage serving the McKinney, TX area, with Leslie Remy serving as Broker. They specialize in providing personalized and comprehensive real estate services, helping clients sell their homes efficiently while offering expert guidance to those looking to buy their dream property.
Leslie Remy
Astra Realty
+1 (214) 744-3990
leslieremy@astrarealty.com
