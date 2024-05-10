Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,257 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,457 in the last 365 days.

Astra Realty Welcomes Kenya Hamann as New Agent to Serve the McKinney, TX Community

Kenya Hamann, a bilingual real estate agent, smiles confidently in a professional headshot, bringing her expertise and commitment to Astra Realty's McKinney, TX team.

Kenya Hamann McKinney Realtor

McKinney real estate brokerage adds bilingual agent to strengthen client offerings.

We are thrilled to welcome Kenya to the Astra Realty family, her enthusiasm for real estate, combined with her ability to connect with a range of clients, makes her an excellent addition to our team.”
— Leslie Remy
MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- McKinney, TX – Astra Realty is excited to announce the addition of Kenya Hamann to their team of expert real estate professionals. Fluent in both English and Spanish, Hamann brings a unique and valuable skill set that aligns perfectly with Astra Realty's commitment to providing exceptional service to all clients, particularly those seeking to buy or sell homes in the diverse and dynamic McKinney, TX area.

With a deep understanding of the McKinney real estate market and a passion for helping families find their perfect home, Kenya Hamann’s expertise and dedication will be an asset to Astra Realty's clients. Her bilingual abilities offer a significant advantage in reaching and assisting a broader clientele, including the growing Spanish-speaking community in McKinney.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kenya to the Astra Realty family," said Leslie Remy, Astra Realty’s Broker and owner. "Her enthusiasm for real estate, combined with her ability to connect with a diverse range of clients, makes her an excellent addition to our team."

Hamann’s comprehensive knowledge of the local market, paired with her attention to detail and commitment to excellence, ensures that every client she works with receives the highest level of service. Her arrival enhances Astra Realty’s mission of providing seamless and personalized real estate solutions in the McKinney area.

To learn more about Kenya Hamann and how she can help you navigate the McKinney real estate market, visit https://astrarealty.com/kenya-hamann-realtor.

About Astra Realty:

Astra Realty is a top rated real estate brokerage serving the McKinney, TX area, with Leslie Remy serving as Broker. They specialize in providing personalized and comprehensive real estate services, helping clients sell their homes efficiently while offering expert guidance to those looking to buy their dream property.

###

MEDIA CONTACT

Astra Realty

Leslie Remy

Address; 6401 Eldorado Pkwy., Ste. 109, McKinney, TX 75070

Phone: (214) 744-3990

Website: https://astrarealty.com

Email: leslieremy@astrarealty.com

Leslie Remy
Astra Realty
+1 (214) 744-3990
leslieremy@astrarealty.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Astra Realty Welcomes Kenya Hamann as New Agent to Serve the McKinney, TX Community

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more