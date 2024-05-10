The Music That Made Me returns to Jazz FM for Season 5

Jazz FM’s in-depth interview series ‘The Music That Made Me’ returns for a fifth outing from Sunday 12th May. Running weekly until the end of June for eight weeks the series talks to a who’s who of jazz, soul and blues stars.

This series features UK music legend Sir Van Morrison, Brazilian guitarist Carlos Santana, US pianist Bruce Hornsby, Grammy® winning Mishell Ndegeocello, soul singer Betty Lavette, British jazz vocal royalty Norma Winstone and legendary record producer, musician and Blue Note CEO Don Was. The series first conversation sees Jazz FM’s breakfast show host Nigel Williams in conversation with multiple Grammy and Jazz FM Award winning New Orleans artist Jon Batiste.

Between them all eight legendary guests have been nominated for an astonishing 87 Grammy® award nominations, with an impressive 28 wins!

Among the highlights this season, Jon Batiste charts his incredible rise to fame from the humble street bands of New Orleans, while Bruce Hornsby explains why jazz has had a profound influence on his entire career, British jazz legend Norma Winstone looks back over her 70 years of singing with some incredible stories and Santana casts his mind back to Woodstock in 1969.

Nick Pitts – Jazz FM and Scala Radio Content Director – says “Since 2020, The Music That Made Me has brought together the stories and influences of over 28 music legends through thorough and in-depth conversations. These have included household names like Gregroy Porter, Norah Jones, Nile Rodgers and Jamie Cullum, plus jazz legends like Pat Metheny, Sergio Mendes, Ramsey Lewis and Esperanza Spalding, and this series promises to be just as exciting.

We know that our listeners love to hear influential jazz musicians talking about what gets them going and made them what they are today, and I know that they’ll be leaning in and taking in every word as the latest eight contributors thrill us with their story so far.”

All previous 28 episodes of this series are available to listen to on Jazzfm.com or via the Jazz FM App. New episodes will also be available online immediately after transmission.

The Music That Made Me, Series 5

Starting Sunday 12th May until 20th June between 9-10pm

Presenter: Nigel Williams

Producer: Chris Gilvear

A Jazz FM Production

MAY

12th – Jon Batiste

19th – Sir Van Morrison

26th – Carlos Santana

JUNE

2nd – Norma Winstone

9th – Bruce Hornsby

16th – Meshell Ndegeocello

23rd – Don Was

30th – Bettye Lavette