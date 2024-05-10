Award-winning MDC photographer to give tips on taking bird pictures at May 16 program

Body

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Birds provide a readily available source of nature photos. Using the proper techniques may turn an interesting photo into a picture you’ll want to frame as a keepsake.

People can get bird photography tips from one of Missouri’s top nature photographers, Noppadol Paothong, May 16 at the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) program “Nature Art: Protecting Birds with Photography.” This free program, which is for ages 12-adult, will be 6:15 p.m.-7:15 p.m. at MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center. This program is co-sponsored by MDC and the Greater Ozarks Audubon Society. People can register at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/200367

People can enjoy an evening talking photography with Paothong, who has won a number of awards during his career as an MDC photographer, and before that, as a newspaper photographer. His stories and inspiring photography will instill a deep sense of wonder for Missouri’s birds in particular, and the state’s outdoor world in general.

MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center is located in southeast Springfield at 4601 S. Nature Center Way. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at the nature center and other nearby MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the Springfield Nature Center can call 417-888-4237

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.