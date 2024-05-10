Seventeen cross-border investigations will receive EU grants worth €540,000 – next call in September

The Investigative Journalism for Europe (IJ4EU) fund, which supports cross-border watchdog journalism in and around the European Union, has allocated almost €540,000 in grant funding to 17 cross-border reporting teams as part of its Investigation Support Scheme.

The grants will allow dozens of journalists based in 30 countries in Europe and beyond to join forces to probe subjects of public interest, ranging from artificial intelligence and ammunition supplies to pollution, big pharma and psychiatric care.

For example, a cross-border project by Delfi Estonia, VSquare and OSINT Ukraine will investigate issues related to European security (€33,900), and a cross-border investigation into sanctions evasion (€31,000).

Financed mostly by the European Commission and managed by the Vienna-based International Press Institute (IPI), the Investigative Support Scheme is the flagship grant programme of the Investigative Journalism for Europe (IJ4EU) fund, now in its fifth edition.

In 2024/25, the scheme will disburse €1.5 million, offering grants of up to €50,000 to cross-border investigative teams, along with legal assistance, training and networking opportunities.

The next call for proposals will open on 2 September, 2024.

