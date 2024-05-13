John Vo, Former Head of Global Manufacturing at Tesla, Joins Goodman Technologies as Chief Manufacturing Officer

Goodman Technologies John Vo, Chief Manufacturing Officer Dr. Bill Goodman, Founder and CEO

John Vo joins Goodman Technologies from Blue Innovations Group

John Vo's impressive track record and deep expertise make him a perfect fit for our team.” — Dr. Bill Goodman

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Goodman Technologies, LLC (GT), a leading Nanocomposite Ecosystem Platform Company, proudly announces the appointment of John Vo as Chief Manufacturing Officer. Vo brings over three decades of visionary leadership and expertise in pioneering disruptive technologies and manufacturing processes across various industries, including semiconductors, aerospace, solar, and automotive manufacturing. Vo joins GT from Blue Innovations Group (BIG) where he served as Founder and CEO of the all-electric boat company based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

GT is at the forefront of innovation, leveraging patented processes and procedures in printed, additively manufactured, and robotically manufactured laminate nanocomposites. With materials ranging from ceramics to polymers and boasting the world’s first three-dimensional carbon nanotube nanoforest, GT delivers cutting-edge solutions that redefine possibilities in material science.

Vo's illustrious career includes tenures as CEO of Blue Innovations Group and Head of Global Manufacturing at Tesla, where he played instrumental roles in launching the Tesla Models S, Y, and X.

"We are thrilled to welcome John Vo to the Goodman Technologies team," said Dr. Bill Goodman, Founder and CEO of GT. "His unparalleled expertise and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to push the boundaries of nanocomposite technology and drive innovation in our industry." Throughout his career, Vo has demonstrated a passion for generating new and enabling technologies, earning recognition as a leader in advanced manufacturing technologies in multiple industries, including Tesla Motors, where he designed and built multiple advanced manufacturing lines.

Vo holds advanced engineering degrees from the University of Minnesota and has held key leadership positions at companies such as Honeywell Aerospace, MiaSSolé, Aikar Technology, Inc., and Lordstown Motors Corp., where he spearheaded innovation in battery technologies and propulsion systems.

"I am excited to join Goodman Technologies and contribute to the company's mission of delivering leading-edge solutions in nanocomposite technology," said Vo. "I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at GT to drive innovation, accelerate growth, and deliver unparalleled value to our customers."

About Goodman Technologies, LLC (GT):

Founded in 2016 by Dr. Bill Goodman, Goodman Technologies, LLC (GT) is a rapidly growing Nanocomposite Ecosystem Platform Company. It provides leading-edge technology and value-added solutions through patented processes and procedures in printed, additively manufactured, and robotically manufactured laminate nanocomposites. GT is committed to driving innovation and pushing the boundaries of material science to deliver transformative solutions for a wide range of industries.

