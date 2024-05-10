In-building Wireless Market Worth $35.5 billion by 2029, Growing At a CAGR of 12.1% Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global In-building Wireless Market size is projected to grow from USD 20.0 billion in 2024 to USD 35.5 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The rise of IoT and smart building trends fuel demand for in-building wireless solutions. IoT technologies and smart building initiatives require robust wireless connectivity to support various sensors, devices, and systems. In-building wireless solutions provide the connectivity needed to deploy IoT applications and enable smart building functionality such as energy management, security, and automation.

In-building Wireless Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increasing demand for network coverage and capacity. Demand for modern and sustainable concepts of construction Need for supporting mission-critical applications Lack of investments from carriers in large venues Public safety requirements in buildings Rapid technological advancements

Restraints:

Cost constraints. Backhaul connectivity issues

Opportunities:

Deployment of 5G networks. Rise of IoT and smart buildings.

List of Key Players in In-building Wireless Market:

CommScope (US)

Corning (US)

Ericsson (Sweden)

Huawei (China)

Nokia (Finland)

Comba Telecom (Hong Kong)

Samsung (South Korea)

ZTE (China)

SOLiD (US)

Dali Wireless (US)

Additionally, regulatory requirements and building codes may mandate or encourage deploying in-building wireless systems for public safety, emergency communications, and compliance with accessibility standards. This drives demand for in-building wireless solutions, particularly in sectors such as transportation & logistics, education, and entertainment & sports venues where safety and accessibility are paramount.

By business model, the service providers segment is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast.

Service providers encompass a range of entities, including telecom operators, communication service providers (CSPs), and managed service providers (MSPs). Leading operators like AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, and others have established distributed antenna systems and small cell networks to extend indoor coverage. In the service provider's business model, ownership of the distributed antenna system and small cell networks can be single-carrier or shared among multiple carriers. In the latter scenario, a consortium of spectrum-owned cellular companies collaborates to share distributed antenna system ownership, facilitating broader coverage and enhanced service offerings. This model offers carriers greater control over costs and decision-making regarding deployed equipment and services. In the case of carrier consortiums, a primary carrier assumes contractual responsibility for integrating the signals of other carriers into its distributed antenna system infrastructure. Alternatively, in a mixed-funding model under carrier ownership, the enterprise or facility may fund passive components of a distributed antenna system. In contrast, carriers provide funding for other aspects of the infrastructure. This collaborative approach ensures the effective deployment and operation of in-building wireless solutions while optimizing resource allocation and cost management.

The Small cells segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the in-building wireless market during the forecast period.

A small cell, a low-power radio base station, is used to improve network capacity and coverage of the cellular network. Wireless service providers deploy small cells to provide seamless connectivity to end users in remote regions, as small cells can reuse the wireless frequency available from the existing spectrum, thereby increasing the spectrum efficiency and data transfer capacity. Small cells help the end user to improve network coverage inside the building area. Small cell networks are the latest emerging technology telecom network operators use to enhance network coverage and capacity by filling up the network gaps between the existing macrocells. Leading vendors of enterprise-grade small cells include Nokia, Samsung, Casa Networks, and Airspan.

Based on region, North America holds the largest market size during the forecast period.

The North American region, including the US and Canada, commands a robust demand for in-building wireless solutions thanks to its well-established infrastructures. Dominated by key contributors like the US and Canada, the in-building wireless market in North America benefits from the substantial investments these countries make in pioneering technologies. The rapid deployment of 5G networks has intensified the requirement for denser infrastructure, including robust in-building coverage, to accommodate the elevated frequencies and data rates characteristic of 5G technology . Additionally, the widespread integration of IoT applications across diverse sectors, alongside the shift towards remote and hybrid work models accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, further underscores the pivotal role of in-building wireless connectivity in facilitating indoor communication and collaboration. Technological innovations in wireless solutions such as distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells, complemented by regulatory efforts to enhance wireless coverage, are driving innovation and expansion in the market. Key industry players in the in-building wireless market, including Commscope, Corning, SOLiD, Dali Wireless, and ADRF, continue to pioneer advancements to meet the region's evolving needs.

Key players in the in-building wireless market are CommScope (US), Corning (US), Ericsson (Sweden), Huawei (China), Nokia (Finland), Comba Telecom (Hong Kong), Samsung (South Korea), ZTE (China), SOLiD (US), Dali Wireless (US), Zinwave (UK), ADRF (US), Airspan (US), Contela (South Korea), Fujitsu (Japan), NEC (Japan), BTI Wireless (US), Casa Systems (US), Sercomm (Taiwan), PCTEL (US), Huber+Suhner (Switzerland), Baicells Technologies (US), Qucell (South Korea), CommAgility (UK), Galtronics (US), PBE Axell (US), Microlab (US), Nextivity (US), JMA Wireless (US), Whoop Wireless (US), and SignalBoosters.com (US). These players not only have a comprehensive and diverse product portfolio but also have a strong geographic presence. These players can focus on developing innovative in-building wireless market technologies and offerings owing to the emergence of new application areas for in-building wireless markets. These companies offer several product offerings and have operations worldwide. They rely on their R&D capabilities and diversified product and service portfolios to increase their market share. These companies focus on product launches, collaborations, acquisitions, contracts, and partnerships to strengthen their footprint through product innovations and extend their business reach.

