U.S. Department of Education Announces 161 Students to be Honored as 2024 U.S. Presidential Scholars

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona today announced the 2024 U.S. Presidential Scholars, recognizing 161 high school seniors for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields.

“The 161 high school seniors selected for the 60th anniversary of the U.S. Presidential Scholars represent the best of our nation’s schools and inspire hope in the bright future of this country,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “On behalf of President Biden, I am delighted to celebrate their accomplishments, and encourage these scholars to continue to aim high, lift up others, and embrace opportunities to lead.”

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars annually based on academic success, excellence in the arts and in technical education, through essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as a demonstrated commitment to community service and leadership.

Of the 3.7 million students expected to graduate from high school this year, more than 5,700 candidates qualified for the 2024 awards determined by outstanding performance on the College Board SAT or ACT exams or through nominations made by chief state school officers, other partner recognition organizations and YoungArts, the National Foundation for the Advancement of Artists.

As directed by Presidential Executive Order, the 2024 U.S. Presidential Scholars are comprised of two students from each state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and U.S. families living abroad, as well as 15 chosen at-large, 20 scholars in the arts and 20 scholars in career and technical education. 

Created in 1964, the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program has honored over 8,200 of the nation's top-performing students. The program was expanded in 1979 to recognize students who demonstrate exceptional talent in the visual, literary and performing arts. In 2015, the program was again extended to recognize students who demonstrate ability and accomplishment in career and technical education fields. 2024 is the program’s 60th anniversary.

The Presidential Scholars Class of 2024 will be recognized for their outstanding achievement this summer with an online recognition program.

A complete list of 2024 U.S. Presidential Scholars follows and is also available at http://www.ed.gov/psp.

Scholars for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program
May 2024

[*] Scholar for U.S. Presidential Scholar in Arts.
[**] Scholar for U.S Presidential Scholar in Career and Technical Education.

Alabama
AL - Manav Aggarwal, Huntsville - Randolph School
AL - Samantha Si-Wai Chan, Madison - Bob Jones High School
*AL - Nalin J. Reed, Trussville - Alabama School of Fine Arts

Alaska
AK - Bentley D. Altman, Anchorage - Family Partnership Charter School 
AK - Samantha J. Holler, Wasilla - Mat-Su Career and Tech Highschool

American Abroad
AA - Anna E. Roth, Stuttgart - Stuttgart High School 
AA - Henry Zhou, Beijing - Thacher School

Arizona
AZ - Matteo N. Huish, Mesa - BASIS Mesa
AZ - Sruti Peddi, Fountain Hills - BASIS Scottsdale Charter 
AZ - Vivian M. Saavedra, Scottsdale - Chaparral High School

Arkansas
AR - Collier DeClerk, Gentry - Bentonville West High School 
AR - Ananya Uddanti, Little Rock - Central High School

California
*CA - Edward Chen, Irvine - Orange County High School of the Arts
*CA - Lauren Amy Cheng, Burlingame - Burlingame High School
*CA - Brian Bowen Guan, Dublin - Dublin High School
**CA - Jacob L. Hutchison Jr., Visalia - Redwood High School
*CA - Ian Byul Kim, Glendale - Harvard-Westlake School 
CA - Penelope L. Oliver, Folsom - Horizon Charter School
**CA - Caitlyn Haein Park, Santa Clarita - Saugus High School
*CA - Erin Park, Chino - Chino High School
CA - Kyle Tianshi, San Diego - The Cambridge School

Colorado
CO - Rachel E. Cooper, Centennial - Regis Jesuit High School-Girls Division 
CO - Siddharth R. Nareddy, Westminster - Peak to Peak Charter School

Connecticut
CT - Leigh M. Foran, Westport - Staples High School
CT - Annika Fleur Emilia Mengwall, Darien - Darien High School 
CT - Cy J. Pavlov, Trumbull - Trumbull High School

Delaware
**DE - Anaum H. Allimulla, Newark - Newark Charter School 
DE - Amanrai S. Kahlon, Hockessin - Sanford School
**DE - Runyi Liu, Newark - Newark Charter School
DE - Michelle Wang Mao, Newark - Cab Calloway School of the Arts High School

District of Columbia
DC - Keya Krishna, Washington - Sidwell Friends School
DC - Devan Tissington Lakshmanan Tatlow, Washington - School Without Walls

Florida
*FL - Paola Beatrice Alvarez Ramirez, Miami - New World School of the Arts 
FL - Sharanya Chatterjee, Orlando - Freedom High School
*FL - Ale Fonseca, Miami - Miami Arts Studio 6-12 @ Zelda Glazer
*FL - Niveah Desirea Glover, Jacksonville - Douglas Anderson School of the Arts 
FL - Esperance J. Han, Ocala - North Marion High School
FL - Joshua C. Martoma, Boca Raton - Pine Crest School

Georgia
**GA - Han Shaun Lee, Alpharetta - Johns Creek High School 
GA - Gordon E. Lichtstein, Decatur- Decatur High School
**GA - Vineeth Sendilraj, Suwanee - Lambert High School
GA - Joanna Yian Xiao, Richmond Hill - Richmond Hill High School

Hawaii
HI - Maile-Lei Ji, Kamuela - Kealakehe High School 
HI - Michael X. Kostecki, Honolulu - Iolani School
HI - Ahryanna P. McGuirk, Kailua - Kalaheo High School

Idaho
ID - Austin Jackson Giffen, Boise- Timberline High School 
ID - Hayoon Lee, Boise- Timberline High School

Illinois
IL - Intisar A. Alkhatib, Chicago - Lincoln Park High School
IL - Pradyumn M. Bonu, Buffalo Grove - Adlai E. Stevenson High School
IL - Ryan Y.P. He, Charleston- University of Illinois Laboratory High School 
IL - Zuyu Liu, Palatine - Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy
IL - Sai Peddainti, Naperville - Waubonsie Valley High School

Indiana
IN- Nathaniel Glenn Bryan, Fort Wayne- Concordia Lutheran High School 
IN- Claire H. He, Zionsville - Carmel High School

Iowa
IA- Andrew Dong, Iowa City - West High School 
IA- Sarah Park, Ames - Ames High School

Kansas
KS - Ayaan Parikh, Wichita - Wichita Collegiate School 
KS - Anahi Sanchez, Newton - Newton High School
KS - Paranjay Sharma, Leawood- The Barstow School

Kentucky
KY - Owen Matthew Borden, Fort Thomas - Highlands High School 
KY - Sarah Elise Cauley, Murray - Murray High School
KY - Jennifer Mi Nguyen, Grayson -The Craft Academy for Excellence in Science and Mathematics at Morehead State University
*KY - Chase R. Phillips, Louisville - duPont Manual Magnet High School 
KY - Joshua Zyzak, Lakeside Park - Beechwood High School

Louisiana
LA - Kathy Hu, Baton Rouge - Episcopal High School
LA - Brandon Lin, Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge Magnet High School

Maine
ME - Isaac N. Kahn, Kennebunk- Kennebunk High School
ME - Kylie Jade Thibodeau, Raymond - Gray New Gloucester High School

Maryland
MD - Maximilian P. Belyantsev, North Potomac - Richard Montgomery High School 
MD - Mingni L. Dong, Lutherville Timonium - Dulaney High School
**MD - Minaal A. Khwaja, Salisbury - Wicomico High School
MD - Angelina Xu, Boyds - Richard Montgomery High School

Massachusetts
MA - Radhika Heda, Lexington - Lexington High School
**MA - Sarah Jane Johansen, Tewksbury- Shawsheen Valley Vocational Technical High School 
MA - Aryan Mago, Shrewsbury - Groton School

Michigan
MI - Anish Jain, Auburn Hills - Avondale Senior High School 
MI - Aanya Shah, Troy - Troy High School
**MI - Olivia Jaden Stepnioski, Warren - Center Line High School

Minnesota
MN - Philippa Jane Pflaum, Wayzata - Phillips Exeter Academy
MN - Derrick Siu, Edina - Edina High School
*MN - Ming Wei Yeoh, Chanhassen - Minnetonka High School

Mississippi
MS - Noah Curtis Lee, Southaven - Mississippi School for Mathematics & Science 
MS - Iris Jiani Xue, Southaven - Mississippi School for Mathematics & Science

Missouri
**MO - Lynn Marie Dyer, Higginsville - Lafayette County C-1 High School
MO - Shubha Gautam, Columbia - Columbia-Rock Bridge Senior High School 
MO - Santosh Manikandan, Wentzville - Liberty High School

Montana
MT - Ellis Walker-Keleher, Missoula - United World College East Africa (Arusha Campus) 
MT - Grace M Wandler, Missoula - Hellgate High School

Nebraska
NE - Mark M. Bausch, Omaha - Creighton Preparatory School 
NE - Christina Xu, Lincoln - Lincoln East High School

Nevada
NV - Samuel Z. Chen, Las Vegas - Clark High School
NV - Beverly Y. Wang, Las Vegas - The Meadows School

New Hampshire
**NH - Molly Fitzgerald DellaValla, Jackson- Homeschool
NH - Deetya B. Nagri, Nashua - Nashua Senior High School South 
NH - Prayag J. Patel, Auburn - The Derryfield School

New Jersey
*NJ - Iris Hur, Paramus - Bergen County Academies
*NJ - Gabrielle Liberman, Summit - Kent Place School
NJ - Pranav Sitaraman, Edison - Middlesex County Academy for Science Math & Engineering
*NJ - Nicholas Yoo, Ramsey- Delbarton School
NJ - Selina S. Zhang, Annandale - North Hunterdon High School
*NJ - Harmony Zhu, Cresskill - The Brearley School

New Mexico
NM - Kayan A. Rivera-Graham, Albuquerque - Albuquerque Institute of Math and Science 
NM - Aileen Adanma Ukwuoma, Albuquerque - Early College Academy
NM - Karen Weijia Zhang, Albuquerque - Albuquerque Academy

New York
*NY - Detola D. Badmus, Elmont - Fiorello H. Laguardia High School of Music and Art and Performing Arts 
NY - Natasha Kulviwat, Jericho - Jericho Senior High School
NY - Sheldon Y. Liu, New York - Stuyvesant High School
NY - Elaine Wang, Garden City- Garden City Senior High School
**NY - Ariana Amanda Watson, North Woodmere - Lawrence High School 
NY - Thomas A. Wills II, Clay - Cicero-No Syracuse High School

North Carolina
NC - Dishita Agarwal, Greensboro - The Early College at Guilford 
NC - Jacob Elijah Chen, Waxhaw - Providence Day School

North Dakota
ND - Hanson W. Du, Grand Forks - Grand Forks Central High School
**ND - Teagan L. Erbele, Lehr - Napoleon High School 
ND - Selena Wu, Grand Forks - Red River High School

Ohio
OH - Chardon Javar Black, Jr., Cleveland - John Hay Senior High School
OH - Annabella Clara Burton Boone, Delaware- Olentangy Berlin High School

Oklahoma
OK - Jack David Carson, Tulsa - Booker T. Washington High School 
OK - Ella Grace Newhouse, Tulsa - Cascia Hall Preparatory School

Oregon
OR - Richard Z. Chen, Corvallis - Crescent Valley High School 
OR - Stella C. Wang, Portland - Jesuit High School

Pennsylvania
PA - Prithvi Vijay Narayanan, State College- State College Area High School 
PA - Aneri Shethji, Sewickley - North Allegheny Senior High

Puerto Rico
PR - Meghna A. Pramoda, Guaynabo- Baldwin School of Puerto Rico 
PR - Owen Thomas Weber, Dorado - Tasis School in Dorado

Rhode Island
RI - Margaret Catherine Lauder, Portsmouth - Portsmouth High School
RI - Ryan Steven Lukowicz, North Kingstown- North Kingstown Senior High School

South Carolina
SC - Anna Elizabeth Cully, Lexington- River Bluff High School
SC - Michael Yi Lee, Mount Pleasant - Academic Magnet High School
*SC - Jessie J. Leitzel, Mount Pleasant - Charleston County School of the Arts

South Dakota
SD - Owen O. Burns, Brookings - Brookings High School
**SD - Faith Genzlinger, Winfred - Howard High School
SD - Camryn Jean Lounsbery, Brookings - Brookings High School

Tennessee
TN - Avigail Laing, Knoxville - Bearden High School
TN - Jonathan Aryan Mehrotra, Cordova - White Station High School

Texas
TX - Isabelle Agarwal, Richardson- Richardson High School
*TX - Patrick Christie Flanagan, Dallas - St. Mark's School of Texas 
TX - Alex Pan, Dallas - St. Mark's School of Texas
**TX - Amisha Sao, Cedar Park- Round Rock High School 
TX - Eric J Tong, Colleyville - Grapevine Senior High School

Utah
UT - Audrey Su, Sandy - Skyline High School
UT - Joseph Tsai, Provo - Timpview High School

Vermont
VT - Matthew Henry Califano, Craftsbury Common- Craftsbury Academy 
VT - Hannah Noelle Cunningham, Burlington - Rice Memorial High School

Virginia
VA - Benjamin Daniil Cohen, Falls Church - Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology
*VA - Hannah Z. Hong, Yorktown - Grafton High School
**VA - Olivia Kasie Judd, Winchester - James Wood High School
**VA - Raaga Kodali, Ashburn - Briar Woods High School
*VA - Christian Philip Trimmingham, Richmond- Interlochen Arts Academy 
VA - Sriya Yalamanchili, Sterling - Academies of Loudoun

Washington
WA- Ashwin Joshi, Kennewick- Southridge High School
**WA - Lexi J. Molnar, Centerville - Goldendale High School
**WA - Siddhartha Dylan Pant, Lakewood- Lakes High School
**WA - Jacob J. Scrupps, Ritzville - Odessa High School
WA- Kosha Upadhyay, Bellevue- Bellevue Senior High School

West Virginia
WV- Grant Carter Kenamond, Wheeling - Wheeling Park High School
WV- Lauren Jiayi Shen, Morgantown - Morgantown High School

Wisconsin
WI - Ezra M. Linnan, Sturgeon Bay - Sevastopol High School
WI - Anica Tipkemper-Wolfe, Cedarburg - Cedarburg Senior High School

Wyoming
WY - Landis D. Zebroski, Sheridan - Sheridan High School
WY - Grace H. Zhou, Laramie- Laramie High School

