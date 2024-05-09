U.S. Department of Education Announces 161 Students to be Honored as 2024 U.S. Presidential Scholars

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona today announced the 2024 U.S. Presidential Scholars, recognizing 161 high school seniors for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields.

“The 161 high school seniors selected for the 60th anniversary of the U.S. Presidential Scholars represent the best of our nation’s schools and inspire hope in the bright future of this country,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “On behalf of President Biden, I am delighted to celebrate their accomplishments, and encourage these scholars to continue to aim high, lift up others, and embrace opportunities to lead.”

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars annually based on academic success, excellence in the arts and in technical education, through essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as a demonstrated commitment to community service and leadership.

Of the 3.7 million students expected to graduate from high school this year, more than 5,700 candidates qualified for the 2024 awards determined by outstanding performance on the College Board SAT or ACT exams or through nominations made by chief state school officers, other partner recognition organizations and YoungArts, the National Foundation for the Advancement of Artists.

As directed by Presidential Executive Order, the 2024 U.S. Presidential Scholars are comprised of two students from each state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and U.S. families living abroad, as well as 15 chosen at-large, 20 scholars in the arts and 20 scholars in career and technical education.

Created in 1964, the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program has honored over 8,200 of the nation's top-performing students. The program was expanded in 1979 to recognize students who demonstrate exceptional talent in the visual, literary and performing arts. In 2015, the program was again extended to recognize students who demonstrate ability and accomplishment in career and technical education fields. 2024 is the program’s 60th anniversary.

The Presidential Scholars Class of 2024 will be recognized for their outstanding achievement this summer with an online recognition program.

A complete list of 2024 U.S. Presidential Scholars follows and is also available at http://www.ed.gov/psp.

Scholars for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program

May 2024

[*] Scholar for U.S. Presidential Scholar in Arts.

[**] Scholar for U.S Presidential Scholar in Career and Technical Education.

Alabama

AL - Manav Aggarwal, Huntsville - Randolph School

AL - Samantha Si-Wai Chan, Madison - Bob Jones High School

*AL - Nalin J. Reed, Trussville - Alabama School of Fine Arts

Alaska

AK - Bentley D. Altman, Anchorage - Family Partnership Charter School

AK - Samantha J. Holler, Wasilla - Mat-Su Career and Tech Highschool

American Abroad

AA - Anna E. Roth, Stuttgart - Stuttgart High School

AA - Henry Zhou, Beijing - Thacher School

Arizona

AZ - Matteo N. Huish, Mesa - BASIS Mesa

AZ - Sruti Peddi, Fountain Hills - BASIS Scottsdale Charter

AZ - Vivian M. Saavedra, Scottsdale - Chaparral High School

Arkansas

AR - Collier DeClerk, Gentry - Bentonville West High School

AR - Ananya Uddanti, Little Rock - Central High School

California

*CA - Edward Chen, Irvine - Orange County High School of the Arts

*CA - Lauren Amy Cheng, Burlingame - Burlingame High School

*CA - Brian Bowen Guan, Dublin - Dublin High School

**CA - Jacob L. Hutchison Jr., Visalia - Redwood High School

*CA - Ian Byul Kim, Glendale - Harvard-Westlake School

CA - Penelope L. Oliver, Folsom - Horizon Charter School

**CA - Caitlyn Haein Park, Santa Clarita - Saugus High School

*CA - Erin Park, Chino - Chino High School

CA - Kyle Tianshi, San Diego - The Cambridge School

Colorado

CO - Rachel E. Cooper, Centennial - Regis Jesuit High School-Girls Division

CO - Siddharth R. Nareddy, Westminster - Peak to Peak Charter School

Connecticut

CT - Leigh M. Foran, Westport - Staples High School

CT - Annika Fleur Emilia Mengwall, Darien - Darien High School

CT - Cy J. Pavlov, Trumbull - Trumbull High School

Delaware

**DE - Anaum H. Allimulla, Newark - Newark Charter School

DE - Amanrai S. Kahlon, Hockessin - Sanford School

**DE - Runyi Liu, Newark - Newark Charter School

DE - Michelle Wang Mao, Newark - Cab Calloway School of the Arts High School

District of Columbia

DC - Keya Krishna, Washington - Sidwell Friends School

DC - Devan Tissington Lakshmanan Tatlow, Washington - School Without Walls

Florida

*FL - Paola Beatrice Alvarez Ramirez, Miami - New World School of the Arts

FL - Sharanya Chatterjee, Orlando - Freedom High School

*FL - Ale Fonseca, Miami - Miami Arts Studio 6-12 @ Zelda Glazer

*FL - Niveah Desirea Glover, Jacksonville - Douglas Anderson School of the Arts

FL - Esperance J. Han, Ocala - North Marion High School

FL - Joshua C. Martoma, Boca Raton - Pine Crest School

Georgia

**GA - Han Shaun Lee, Alpharetta - Johns Creek High School

GA - Gordon E. Lichtstein, Decatur- Decatur High School

**GA - Vineeth Sendilraj, Suwanee - Lambert High School

GA - Joanna Yian Xiao, Richmond Hill - Richmond Hill High School

Hawaii

HI - Maile-Lei Ji, Kamuela - Kealakehe High School

HI - Michael X. Kostecki, Honolulu - Iolani School

HI - Ahryanna P. McGuirk, Kailua - Kalaheo High School

Idaho

ID - Austin Jackson Giffen, Boise- Timberline High School

ID - Hayoon Lee, Boise- Timberline High School

Illinois

IL - Intisar A. Alkhatib, Chicago - Lincoln Park High School

IL - Pradyumn M. Bonu, Buffalo Grove - Adlai E. Stevenson High School

IL - Ryan Y.P. He, Charleston- University of Illinois Laboratory High School

IL - Zuyu Liu, Palatine - Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy

IL - Sai Peddainti, Naperville - Waubonsie Valley High School

Indiana

IN- Nathaniel Glenn Bryan, Fort Wayne- Concordia Lutheran High School

IN- Claire H. He, Zionsville - Carmel High School

Iowa

IA- Andrew Dong, Iowa City - West High School

IA- Sarah Park, Ames - Ames High School

Kansas

KS - Ayaan Parikh, Wichita - Wichita Collegiate School

KS - Anahi Sanchez, Newton - Newton High School

KS - Paranjay Sharma, Leawood- The Barstow School

Kentucky

KY - Owen Matthew Borden, Fort Thomas - Highlands High School

KY - Sarah Elise Cauley, Murray - Murray High School

KY - Jennifer Mi Nguyen, Grayson -The Craft Academy for Excellence in Science and Mathematics at Morehead State University

*KY - Chase R. Phillips, Louisville - duPont Manual Magnet High School

KY - Joshua Zyzak, Lakeside Park - Beechwood High School

Louisiana

LA - Kathy Hu, Baton Rouge - Episcopal High School

LA - Brandon Lin, Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge Magnet High School

Maine

ME - Isaac N. Kahn, Kennebunk- Kennebunk High School

ME - Kylie Jade Thibodeau, Raymond - Gray New Gloucester High School

Maryland

MD - Maximilian P. Belyantsev, North Potomac - Richard Montgomery High School

MD - Mingni L. Dong, Lutherville Timonium - Dulaney High School

**MD - Minaal A. Khwaja, Salisbury - Wicomico High School

MD - Angelina Xu, Boyds - Richard Montgomery High School

Massachusetts

MA - Radhika Heda, Lexington - Lexington High School

**MA - Sarah Jane Johansen, Tewksbury- Shawsheen Valley Vocational Technical High School

MA - Aryan Mago, Shrewsbury - Groton School

Michigan

MI - Anish Jain, Auburn Hills - Avondale Senior High School

MI - Aanya Shah, Troy - Troy High School

**MI - Olivia Jaden Stepnioski, Warren - Center Line High School

Minnesota

MN - Philippa Jane Pflaum, Wayzata - Phillips Exeter Academy

MN - Derrick Siu, Edina - Edina High School

*MN - Ming Wei Yeoh, Chanhassen - Minnetonka High School

Mississippi

MS - Noah Curtis Lee, Southaven - Mississippi School for Mathematics & Science

MS - Iris Jiani Xue, Southaven - Mississippi School for Mathematics & Science

Missouri

**MO - Lynn Marie Dyer, Higginsville - Lafayette County C-1 High School

MO - Shubha Gautam, Columbia - Columbia-Rock Bridge Senior High School

MO - Santosh Manikandan, Wentzville - Liberty High School

Montana

MT - Ellis Walker-Keleher, Missoula - United World College East Africa (Arusha Campus)

MT - Grace M Wandler, Missoula - Hellgate High School

Nebraska

NE - Mark M. Bausch, Omaha - Creighton Preparatory School

NE - Christina Xu, Lincoln - Lincoln East High School

Nevada

NV - Samuel Z. Chen, Las Vegas - Clark High School

NV - Beverly Y. Wang, Las Vegas - The Meadows School

New Hampshire

**NH - Molly Fitzgerald DellaValla, Jackson- Homeschool

NH - Deetya B. Nagri, Nashua - Nashua Senior High School South

NH - Prayag J. Patel, Auburn - The Derryfield School

New Jersey

*NJ - Iris Hur, Paramus - Bergen County Academies

*NJ - Gabrielle Liberman, Summit - Kent Place School

NJ - Pranav Sitaraman, Edison - Middlesex County Academy for Science Math & Engineering

*NJ - Nicholas Yoo, Ramsey- Delbarton School

NJ - Selina S. Zhang, Annandale - North Hunterdon High School

*NJ - Harmony Zhu, Cresskill - The Brearley School

New Mexico

NM - Kayan A. Rivera-Graham, Albuquerque - Albuquerque Institute of Math and Science

NM - Aileen Adanma Ukwuoma, Albuquerque - Early College Academy

NM - Karen Weijia Zhang, Albuquerque - Albuquerque Academy

New York

*NY - Detola D. Badmus, Elmont - Fiorello H. Laguardia High School of Music and Art and Performing Arts

NY - Natasha Kulviwat, Jericho - Jericho Senior High School

NY - Sheldon Y. Liu, New York - Stuyvesant High School

NY - Elaine Wang, Garden City- Garden City Senior High School

**NY - Ariana Amanda Watson, North Woodmere - Lawrence High School

NY - Thomas A. Wills II, Clay - Cicero-No Syracuse High School

North Carolina

NC - Dishita Agarwal, Greensboro - The Early College at Guilford

NC - Jacob Elijah Chen, Waxhaw - Providence Day School

North Dakota

ND - Hanson W. Du, Grand Forks - Grand Forks Central High School

**ND - Teagan L. Erbele, Lehr - Napoleon High School

ND - Selena Wu, Grand Forks - Red River High School

Ohio

OH - Chardon Javar Black, Jr., Cleveland - John Hay Senior High School

OH - Annabella Clara Burton Boone, Delaware- Olentangy Berlin High School

Oklahoma

OK - Jack David Carson, Tulsa - Booker T. Washington High School

OK - Ella Grace Newhouse, Tulsa - Cascia Hall Preparatory School

Oregon

OR - Richard Z. Chen, Corvallis - Crescent Valley High School

OR - Stella C. Wang, Portland - Jesuit High School

Pennsylvania

PA - Prithvi Vijay Narayanan, State College- State College Area High School

PA - Aneri Shethji, Sewickley - North Allegheny Senior High

Puerto Rico

PR - Meghna A. Pramoda, Guaynabo- Baldwin School of Puerto Rico

PR - Owen Thomas Weber, Dorado - Tasis School in Dorado

Rhode Island

RI - Margaret Catherine Lauder, Portsmouth - Portsmouth High School

RI - Ryan Steven Lukowicz, North Kingstown- North Kingstown Senior High School

South Carolina

SC - Anna Elizabeth Cully, Lexington- River Bluff High School

SC - Michael Yi Lee, Mount Pleasant - Academic Magnet High School

*SC - Jessie J. Leitzel, Mount Pleasant - Charleston County School of the Arts

South Dakota

SD - Owen O. Burns, Brookings - Brookings High School

**SD - Faith Genzlinger, Winfred - Howard High School

SD - Camryn Jean Lounsbery, Brookings - Brookings High School

Tennessee

TN - Avigail Laing, Knoxville - Bearden High School

TN - Jonathan Aryan Mehrotra, Cordova - White Station High School

Texas

TX - Isabelle Agarwal, Richardson- Richardson High School

*TX - Patrick Christie Flanagan, Dallas - St. Mark's School of Texas

TX - Alex Pan, Dallas - St. Mark's School of Texas

**TX - Amisha Sao, Cedar Park- Round Rock High School

TX - Eric J Tong, Colleyville - Grapevine Senior High School

Utah

UT - Audrey Su, Sandy - Skyline High School

UT - Joseph Tsai, Provo - Timpview High School

Vermont

VT - Matthew Henry Califano, Craftsbury Common- Craftsbury Academy

VT - Hannah Noelle Cunningham, Burlington - Rice Memorial High School

Virginia

VA - Benjamin Daniil Cohen, Falls Church - Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology

*VA - Hannah Z. Hong, Yorktown - Grafton High School

**VA - Olivia Kasie Judd, Winchester - James Wood High School

**VA - Raaga Kodali, Ashburn - Briar Woods High School

*VA - Christian Philip Trimmingham, Richmond- Interlochen Arts Academy

VA - Sriya Yalamanchili, Sterling - Academies of Loudoun

Washington

WA- Ashwin Joshi, Kennewick- Southridge High School

**WA - Lexi J. Molnar, Centerville - Goldendale High School

**WA - Siddhartha Dylan Pant, Lakewood- Lakes High School

**WA - Jacob J. Scrupps, Ritzville - Odessa High School

WA- Kosha Upadhyay, Bellevue- Bellevue Senior High School

West Virginia

WV- Grant Carter Kenamond, Wheeling - Wheeling Park High School

WV- Lauren Jiayi Shen, Morgantown - Morgantown High School

Wisconsin

WI - Ezra M. Linnan, Sturgeon Bay - Sevastopol High School

WI - Anica Tipkemper-Wolfe, Cedarburg - Cedarburg Senior High School

Wyoming

WY - Landis D. Zebroski, Sheridan - Sheridan High School

WY - Grace H. Zhou, Laramie- Laramie High School