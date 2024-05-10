Ziyad Ahmed Launches Zentrox Group of Companies with Three Dynamic Subsidiaries
Founded on December 6, 2023, by Ziyad Ahmed, Zentrox Group of Companies embodies a vision of innovation, excellence, and positive impact.CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ziyad Ahmed, a Businessman, Fitness Trainer, and a Pro Bodybuilder, founded Zentrox Group of Companies, it represents a major turning point in the news, fitness, music, and wellness industries. The Company consists of three unique and creative divisions, each ready to revolutionize its own sector.
Zentrox Records: Zentrox Records emerges as a pioneering force in the music industry, dedicated to discovering and promoting exceptional talent across different genres. With a commitment to artistic excellence and innovation, Zentrox Records aims to become a prominent platform for emerging artists to showcase their creativity to global audiences.
Zentrox Nutrition: Zentrox Nutrition takes center stage in the realm of fitness and wellness, offering a comprehensive range of products such as Supplements & Anabolics, and services designed to empower individuals in achieving their health goals. Through cutting-edge solutions and a holistic approach to well-being, Zentrox Nutrition seeks to inspire a lifestyle of vitality and vitality among its clientele.
Zentrox Chronicles: Zentrox Chronicles set a new era in news and media, delivering insightful and engaging content that enhance with today's dynamic audiences. Zentrox Chronicles is set to become a trusted source of information and inspiration.
About Zentrox Group of Companies:
