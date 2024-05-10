Ribbon Cutting Planned for U.S. Highway 18 and S.D. Highway 44 Construction Projects in Winner

Date: Friday, May 10, 2024

Contact: Doug Sherman, Winner Area Engineer, 605-842-0810

WINNER, S.D. – On Friday, May 17, 2024, at 11 a.m. CT, the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) and the City of Winner will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of two multi-year construction projects on U.S. Highway 18 and S.D. Highway 44 through the City of Winner.

“This state highway infrastructure investment made through the city of Winner on S.D. Highway 44 and U.S. Highway 18 will serve the needs of residents, and all who travel through this vital corridor, for many decades,” said Joel Jundt, Transportation Secretary.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will be held in the Bankwest parking lot, located at 110 West 2nd Street in Winner.

The public and media are invited to attend. Guests are asked to park outside of the Bankwest parking lot to accommodate the ribbon cutting ceremony as well as banking customers. Planned speakers include state and city officials. The prime contractors of these two projects are Reede Construction of Aberdeen, SD and T&R Contracting of Sioux Falls, SD. Additional Information and photos about the most recent construction project can be found athttps://dot.sd.gov/winner-pcn-03tk-pcn-04f9.

