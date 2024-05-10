Healthcare Integrated Technologies, Inc. Welcomes Ryan Holland to its Board of Directors

Knoxville, Tennessee, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Integrated Technologies, Inc. (“HiTC”), a pioneer in developing advanced healthcare technology solutions, is excited to announce the appointment of Ryan Holland as the newest member of its Board of Directors.



Ryan Holland brings over a decade of experience in business development, specializing in strategic acquisitions and investment in health and technology sectors. His previous role as Managing Director and head of M&A at a bespoke healthcare investment fund saw significant growth, turning a modest investment into a substantial portfolio generating impressive annual profits. This experience aligns seamlessly with HiTC's focus on innovative healthcare technology solutions.

"Ryan's expertise in scaling startups and navigating complex market dynamics will be invaluable as we continue to advance our technologies in fall detection, ambient vital signs monitoring, and AI-driven healthcare services," said Scott Boruff, CEO of HiTC. "His strategic insight will greatly enhance our ability to expand our impact on improving patient care through technology."

HiTC is dedicated to integrating and automating healthcare processes to enhance the safety and quality of life for patients in continuing care and home settings. The company’s flagship product, SafeSpace, utilizes AI and sensor technology to provide ambient fall detection without the need for wearable devices.

Ryan Holland's appointment comes at a pivotal time as HiTC continues to drive innovation in healthcare technology, focusing on delivering real-time, non-invasive patient monitoring solutions across various care settings.

About Healthcare Integrated Technology Inc.

Healthcare Integrated Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS: HITC) is at the forefront of developing technological solutions aimed at improving transactional security and compliance in the healthcare industry and beyond. With a focus on innovation and quality, HiTC is dedicated to providing advanced solutions that meet the complex needs of its clients, ensuring both efficiency and reliability. HiTC is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee. More information on HiTC can be found at www.getHiTC.com .

Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained herein are forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements that are predictions of or indicate future events, trends, plans, or objectives. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future activities and are subject to many risks and uncertainties. Due to such risks and uncertainties, actual events may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the future tense or other forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "should," "may," "will," "continue," "strategy," "position," "opportunity," statements regarding the "flexibility" of the Company or the negative of any of those terms or other variations of them or by comparable terminology. A discussion of these risk factors is included in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

