Metsola in Kyiv on support visit: ‘We, Europeans, need to deliver’

In Kyiv on 9 May, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, addressed the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and met its Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk.

Presidents Metsola and Zelenskyy discussed Ukraine’s EU accession negotiations, the upcoming Peace Summit in Switzerland and the European Parliament’s support for President Zelenskyy’s 10-point peace plan, air defence, sanctions against Russia and the use of profits from Russian frozen assets for Ukraine’s defence and recovery.

“The European Parliament will help Ukraine in any way possible to advance on all the necessary steps on its European path. We will remain as vocal as ever in Ukraine, as my visit today also demonstrates,” Metsola said to the press after the meeting.  

While in Kyiv, Roberta Metsola was decorated with an Order of Merit, First Class, by President Zelenskyy.

President Metsola also addressed the plenary session of the Rada and visited a school and a power plant, both destroyed by Russia’s air strikes. 

In her remarks to the press with President Zelenskyy, President Metsola said: “We are painfully aware that Ukraine urgently needs more equipment and air defence systems to defend itself against the aggressor. We, Europeans, need to deliver. We need to take responsibility, intensify our support and deliver on our financial support. This is why our decision on the €50 billion Ukraine Facility was so important.” 

Metsola also addressed the International Summit of Cities and Regions, and visited the Centre for the Protection of Children’s Rights, which is working to return more than 19,500 Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.

Press release

Distribution channels: Politics


