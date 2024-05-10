Submit Release
Grant competition for producers in the fruit and vegetable sector in Azerbaijan – deadline extended to 24 May

The EU4Lankaran programme has extended its grant competition for producers in the fruit and vegetable sector in the Lankaran-Astara economic region until 24 May.

The contest is launched as part of the EU-funded ‘Promoting Competitiveness, Collaboration and Modernisation in Fruit and Vegetable Sector in Lankaran-Astara Economic Region’ project, implemented by the United Nations Development programme.

The project aims to improve the competence of entrepreneurs in the fruit and vegetable processing sector by providing them with modern (production/processing/logistics/marketing) tools and services.

At least 35 beneficiaries will be selected and will have access to support mechanism resources totalling €3 million. In total, at least 3,000 people, including family members living in the villages, workers and other participants, are expected to benefit from the project at all levels in the long term.

