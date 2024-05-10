Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,175 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,336 in the last 365 days.

EU urges Georgian authorities to ensure fundamental rights of all citizens

The European Union has urged the Georgian authorities to ensure that “fundamental rights of all citizens are protected” and that any violations are investigated, Nabila Massrali, spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy of the European Union, said yesterday on X (formerly, Twitter).

“Intimidation, threats and physical assaults against civil society activists, politicians and journalists are unacceptable,” Massrali said.

Protests have been taking place for several days in the Georgian capital Tbilisi in connection with the adoption in the first reading of the law on foreign influence. 

Earlier, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement she was following the situation in Georgia “with great concern” and condemned the violence on the streets of Tbilisi.

Find out more

Post on X

You just read:

EU urges Georgian authorities to ensure fundamental rights of all citizens

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more