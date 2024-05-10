EU urges Georgian authorities to ensure fundamental rights of all citizens

The European Union has urged the Georgian authorities to ensure that “fundamental rights of all citizens are protected” and that any violations are investigated, Nabila Massrali, spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy of the European Union, said yesterday on X (formerly, Twitter).

“Intimidation, threats and physical assaults against civil society activists, politicians and journalists are unacceptable,” Massrali said.

Protests have been taking place for several days in the Georgian capital Tbilisi in connection with the adoption in the first reading of the law on foreign influence.

Earlier, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement she was following the situation in Georgia “with great concern” and condemned the violence on the streets of Tbilisi.

