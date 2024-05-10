Ambassador Walegerea pays courtesy visit to UAE Rugby Federation (UAERF)

Ambassador Cornelius Walegerea in discussion with UAERF Executives Mr. Apollo Perelini and Mr. Hazem Hassan (Photo: Solomon Islands Embassy UAE).

The Solomon Islands Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), His Excellency, Cornelius Walegerea paid a courtesy visit to the UAE Rugby Federation (UAERF) Headquarters in Dubai on Wednesday 8th May 2024 and met with the Chief Executive Officer (CEO)/High Performance Manager, Mr. Apollo Perelini.

The visit is part of the Solomon Islands Embassy’s outreach in promoting Sports Diplomacy with the UAE.

In welcoming Ambassador Walegerea on behalf of the Board and Management, CEO and High Performance Manager and former Samoan dual Rugby legend Apollo Perelini said that the visit by His Excellency, was indeed an honor for the UAERF and that it showed the continuous commitment and interest by Pacific Island countries in establishing diplomatic relations with the UAE and explore areas of cooperation and collaboration through sports.

“On behalf of the members of the Executive Committee, I take this time to welcome you to the UEARF Headquarters and that this sporting institution greatly recognizes the contribution made over the years by rugby players from Fiji, Samoa and Tonga in the development of the game and that the inclusion of the Solomon Islands will contribute to the development of rugby in the Solomon Islands and the Asia Pacific region”, Mr Perelini said.

Ambassador Walegerea in reciprocating the warm welcome, said that the Embassy is taking a proactive approach and initiative in providing the linkages between Solomon Islands and the UAE and highlighted that sports diplomacy plays an integral part in leveraging the bilateral relations between both countries.

Whilst the Solomon Islands Rugby Union Federation (SIRUF) was established in the 1960s, it only became fully affiliated to World Rugby in 1999 and Oceania Rugby in 2000. The Solomon Islands Sevens Rugby Team have yet to qualify for the World Rugby Sevens series including the Olympic Games, however, establishing such partnership with the UAERF is crucial for the development of Rugby in the Solomon Islands, Ambassador Walegerea reiterated.

He further added, creating such cooperation and collaboration with the UAE, this would provide an opportunity for aspiring rugby players to play and work in the UAE with established Rugby Clubs like the Abu Dhabi Harlequins, Al Ain Amblers or Dubai Tigers RFC to name a few.

Executive Director of UAERF, Mr.Hazem Hassan said that with the introduction of the UAERF’s various rugby initiative programs, players from the Solomon Islands will also have an opportunity to work and enjoy their rugby career in the UAE.

It was a fruitful meeting and the Solomon Islands Embassy in UAE will connect the SIRUF and the UAERF to work on a MoU on areas of cooperation and collaboration beneficial for both sporting federations and countries.

The Embassy will continue to engage and follow up with other sports and work on a broader MoU sports cooperation with the UAE government.

