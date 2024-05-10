Police denied letter published on media and it is misleading

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) wishes to confirm that an article circulated on social media on 9 May 2024 entitled a ‘public letter from the officers of the RSIPF’ is not from RSIPF and this article is grossly misleading.

The RSIPF believes the article was a disinformation tactic made for the interest of someone to tarnish the good work of China Police Liaison Team (CPLT) in Solomon Islands and the good reputation and leadership of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mr. Ian Vaevaso.

RSIPF believes this article is one of the many and continues propaganda articles published on social media over recent times and this particular article was obviously intended to cause disunity within RSIPF.

The RSIPF has no knowledge of any criminal complaints raised against any members of CPLT nor against any members of its other security partners.

DC Vaevaso is appointed or assigned as the RSIPF liaison officer to work closely with CPLT in their bilateral police cooperation program with RSIPF and there are no secret meetings as claimed in this bogus article.

The RSIPF also want to make it clear that Mr. Vaevaso is not the Operation Commander for the 2021 civil unrest Police Operation to be blamed for the failure of that particular operation if there is any but he is the Operation Commander for the 2024 Election of Prime Ministers RSIPF Operation which went successfully last week.

The RSIPF has again warned people to stop spreading false information on social media.

//End//