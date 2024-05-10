Submit Release
DIRTT Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, Alberta, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (“DIRTT” or the “Company”, “we”, “our”, “us” or “ours”) (TSX: DRT; OTC: DRTTF), a leader in industrialized construction, today announced the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 9, 2024.

The detailed results of the vote on the election of directors are as follows:

      Votes for     Votes withheld  
Nominee     Number     Percent     Number     Percent  
Douglas Edwards       143,212,639       99.86       197,858       0.14  
Aron English       142,677,466       99.49       733,031       0.51  
Shaun Noll       142,627,813       99.45       782,684       0.55  
Shalima Pannikode       143,299,351       99.92       111,146       0.08  
Scott Robinson       143,275,795       99.91       134,702       0.09  
Scott Ryan       143,276,289       99.91       134,208       0.09  
Kenneth Sanders       142,438,417       99.32       972,080       0.68  
Benjamin Urban       143,064,365       99.76       346,132       0.24  
                                   

All other matters voted on by shareholders were also approved. Final voting results will be filed on SEDAR (www.sedarplus.com) and EDGAR (www.sec.gov).

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT is a leader in industrialized construction. DIRTT’s system of physical products and digital tools empowers organizations, together with construction and design leaders, to build high-performing, adaptable, interior environments. Operating in the workplace, healthcare, education, and public sector markets, DIRTT’s system provides total design freedom, and greater certainty in cost, schedule, and outcomes. DIRTT's interior construction solutions are designed to be highly flexible and adaptable, enabling organizations to easily reconfigure their spaces as their needs evolve. Headquartered in Calgary, AB Canada, DIRTT trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DRT”.

