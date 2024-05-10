Momcozy Celebrates Mother’s Day With Ongoing Savings in the Momcozy Village

Until May 12，moms can enjoy unbeatable deals on Momcozy’s official website

Denver, CO, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Mother's Day approaches, Momcozy continues its commitment to supporting moms worldwide with the launch of exclusive savings and the ongoing Momcozy Village, aimed at fostering a supportive community for all moms.

Until May 12, moms can enjoy unbeatable deals on Momcozy’s official website, including:

• 20% off Sitewide: Use code "MDS2024" to enjoy savings on all products.

• 25% off 3 Bras, 30% off 4 Bras or More: Treat yourself to comfortable and stylish nursing bras at discounted prices.

• $65 off Orders Above $249: Use code “Buy $249 get 65% off” to save big on your purchase.

• Free Handbag and 50 Milk Storage Bags: Be one of the first 60 orders above $269 and receive a complimentary handbag and 50 milk storage bags.

These exclusive offers are Momcozy’s way of showing appreciation for the incredible moms who inspire us every day.

At the core of the Mother’s Day celebration is the Momcozy Village , which embodies the brand’s belief that motherhood is a collective product solutions, divided into 5 categories - Cozy Prepare, Cozy Feeding, Cozy Outing, Cozy Parenting, and Cozy Recovery - address the diverse needs of moms at the every stage.

With each category, Momcozy presents flagship products meticulously crafted to enhance the comfort and convenience of motherhood. From pregnancy pillows and breast pumps to baby monitors, sound machines and baby carriers. Each item is designed with the utmost care to provide unparalleled support and functionality.

Among the innovative solutions for moms, here are:

(1) Award-winning Momcozy U-Shaped Pregnancy Pillow offering incredible comfort and whole-body support for expectant mothers;

(2) Newly released Momcozy Sunrise sound machine designed for every family member, featuring a gentle MorningSun Alarm, 30 soothing sounds, 30-level volume control, and versatile roles as a digital clock, alarm, and night light.

(3) Momcozy M5 All-in-One Wearable Breast Pump perfect for discreet pumping on the go, which pumps like a baby suckling, offers 3 modes (stimulate + express + mixed) and 9 levels, and fits perfectly in the bra.

"Our concept of the Momcozy Village goes beyond offering products - it’s about building a community of support and connection for moms worldwide. Through this campaign, we aim to empower moms and celebrate the strength and resilience of motherhood.” Said a Momcozy Brand Representative.

Join Momcozy in celebrating Mother’s Day and discover the comfort ans support you deserve. Visit Momcozy’s official website to take advantage of these exclusive savings and explore the brand’s comprehensive product range.

About Momcozy

Since 2018, Momcozy has been bringing the best in comfort to mothers with wearable breast pumps, nursing bras and other mom care products. Endorsed by 3 million mothers in over 40 countries, Momcozy is a companion to women from pregnancy to early motherhood. With continuous innovation and a commitment to creating cozy designs born from love, Momcozy is growing in reach and impact to make moms' lives easier around the world.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Anna Jiang | e: pr (at) momcozy.com

